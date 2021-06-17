JOHNSON CREEK — Jenna Fincutter homered and Hannah Budig tripled to spark Johnson Creek’s softball team in a Division 4 regional final against Deerfield on Wednesday at JCHS.
Johnson Creek (17-7) set the tone early with a five-run rally off Deerfield pitcher Dani Ament.
Bluejays pitcher Bella Herman led off with a line drive single up the first base line and Hannah Budig walked. With one out, Kaiyli Thompson hit a ground single to center to score Herman and Fincutter hit an RBI double to center. Next, Josey Whitehouse hit a fly ball single to center to score Thompson. Hailey Kvalheim capped the rally with a two-out, two-run single to center.
The Bluejays played with the lead the rest of the way.
“It was fantastic,” Johnson Creek softball coach Buddy Capuano said. “I just directed them the right way. They are such a good team. It was them. They played incredible defense. They jumped out in the first inning with five runs and that won the game right there. Deerfield locked down after that but we held. We bent a little but didn’t break. I’m proud of all of them. We have freshman, sophomores, juniors and seniors that all contribute. It’s a team victory, just fantastic.
Fincutter and Thompson each finished with two hits. Fincutter hit a solo homer to center in the third inning. The Bluejays collected eight hits overall.
“What we’ve been doing is having little pop up practices for an hour where we just hit, hit and hit,” Capuano said. “They are just waxed and they smash the ball. They brought that into the game. They were confident and hit the ball hard. They know they can hit it. This is the third time they have seen (Ament), so they are on her. She fell in love with her changeup a little there. We were a little impatient at first, but then we calmed down and kept hitting the ball.”
Deerfield (17-7-1) rallied for three runs off Herman in the third inning and one in the fourth. Kylie Damon hit a two-run triple for the Demons in the third.
But Herman settled in down the stretch, retiring 11 of the final 14 batters she faced.
“In the middle of the game, she got really quiet and I knew she was mad,” Capuano said. “When she gets like that I just leave her alone and she drives through it. She got better as the game went on, got some strikeouts at the end and hit her spots. I knew better than to say anything to her I said ‘let her go.’ And she did. She’s a senior that’s seasoned and knows how to play.”
Second-seeded Johnson Creek hosts fourth-seeded Juda/Albany on Monday. Juda/Albany knocked off top-seeded Racine Lutheran 6-4 in the other regional final.
“From the beginning we had three goals: beat Horicon, win conference and go to state,” Capuano said. “That’s where we are going. They are confident and I don’t think anyone is going to stop them.”
JOHNSON CREEK 6, DEERFIELD 4
- Deerfield0031000—4111
- Johnson Creek501000x—681
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — JC: Herman (W; 7.0-11-4-4-6-2); D: Ament (6.0-8-6-6-2-2).
Leading hitters — JC: Fincutter 2x3 (HR) (2B), Budig (3B), Thompson 2x3 (2B); D: Damon (3B), Mack 2x3 (2 2B), Brattlie 4x4, Kapral 2x4.
