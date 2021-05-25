JEFFERSON — Claire Beck nearly had her fourth no-hitter of the season as Jefferson blanked McFarland, 8-0, in a Rock Valley Conference softball game Tuesday in McFarland.

Beck pitched a complete-seven innings, allowing one hit while striking out 15 batters. She walked just one in 101 pitches.

Eden Dempsey powered the offense with three hits — including a three-run home run in the sixth inning. She finished with four RBIs to go along with two runs.

Savannah Serdynski went 3-for-4 out of the leadoff spot and scored twice in the win. Brittney Mengel ended 2-for-4, scoring twice while driving in one run.

JEFFERSON 8, McFARLAND 0

Jefferson 210 113 0 — 8 10 0

McFarland 000 000 0 — 0 1 5

Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — J: Beck 7-1-0-1-15; MF: Bieri 7-10-4-3-2.

Leading hitters — J: Serdynski 3x4, Mengel 2x4 (2B), Dempsey 3x4 (HR).

