JEFFERSON — Claire Beck nearly had her fourth no-hitter of the season as Jefferson blanked McFarland, 8-0, in a Rock Valley Conference softball game Tuesday in McFarland.
Beck pitched a complete-seven innings, allowing one hit while striking out 15 batters. She walked just one in 101 pitches.
Eden Dempsey powered the offense with three hits — including a three-run home run in the sixth inning. She finished with four RBIs to go along with two runs.
Savannah Serdynski went 3-for-4 out of the leadoff spot and scored twice in the win. Brittney Mengel ended 2-for-4, scoring twice while driving in one run.
JEFFERSON 8, McFARLAND 0
Jefferson 210 113 0 — 8 10 0
McFarland 000 000 0 — 0 1 5
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — J: Beck 7-1-0-1-15; MF: Bieri 7-10-4-3-2.
Leading hitters — J: Serdynski 3x4, Mengel 2x4 (2B), Dempsey 3x4 (HR).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.