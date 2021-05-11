Watertown’s boys golf team lost to Monona Grove 171 to 209 in a Badger South dual meet on Monday at the Watertown Country Club.

Freshman Myles Nourse led the Goslings with a 48. Junior Aaron Sellnow was next with a 50. Freshman Matthew Marchant carded a 55. Freshmen John Klinger and Graeson Mihalko each shot 56.

Monona Grove’s Jacob Fredericks shot 2-over on the back nine and earned medalist honors with a 38.

On Saturday, Watertown competed at the Ashenfelter Invitational at the Riverside Golf Course and shot 447 as a team. Scoring for Watertown were Nourse (49-50-99), Marchant (51-46-97), Sellnow (60-66-126) and Mihalko (62-63-125).

On Friday, the Goslings were at the Beloit Invitational at the Krueger-Haskell Golf Course. Nourse shot 54-49-103. Sellnow shot 62-57-119. Mihalko shot 63-63-126.

