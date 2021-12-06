JOHNSON CREEK — As invitational commutes go, Jefferson’s wrestlers enjoy the quick ride to the season-opening Creek Classic.
“With Creek being 10 minutes away, we had the biggest and loudest crowd,” Jefferson co-wrestling coach Devin Weber said. “When one of our wrestlers gets that win, they hear the crowd. It felt like a home meet. That’s one of the best crowds we’ve ever had."
Eagle fans got to see plenty of good action, with four Jefferson wrestlers earning top three finishes as part of a fifth place team score of 142 points on Saturday.
Brady Lehman pinned all four of his opponents to win the 220-pound weight class, including three in the first period. He stuck Johnson Creek’s Cohen Schmidt in 18 seconds, Eau Claire North’s Cameron Archibald-Smith in :27 and Menasha’s Kaeden Grauwvunder in 1:01. He closed out the tournament with a fall over Markesan’s Jayden Digman at 2:32.
“He pinned everyone and really dominated the whole day,” Weber said. “Nobody wanted to be out there with him. He had a long football season, so he came out late, but he picked up where he left off last year. He was in the running for Most Valuable Wrestler, but the 182 bracket was a little too stacked (and Brodhead/Juda’s Cole Hoesly won it). But Brady was really good. He was diverse with his attacks on his feet. He did do one headlock, but he wasn’t dependent on it."
Aiden DeBlare (113) and Ethan Dieckman (170) each finished second.
DeBlare went 4-1 with four first period pins. Dieckman was equally impressive with three first period pins. His only loss came to Kettle Moraine’s Parker Schlueter by a 5-3 decision in Sudden Victory-1.
prob an arm away
“Aiden (lost a 14-0 major decision for his only loss) but he had the kid on his back and just didn't have an arm. It was a tight headlock, but he did not have the arm. It’s still great to win your first four matches of your career. Hopefully, it's a sign of things to come.
“Ethan lost in OT in the finals, but it was a really close match. He took a nice shot and had an opportunity to finish with a double, but he was exhausted and went for crackdown. The kid was sly and slapped the leg in and got the two. It was kind of a bummer. Ethan started gushing blood, but the two was called. Still, it was a positive day for him. He did some different things offensively instead of going upper body."
Sofia Brynman-Metcalf went 4-1 at 126 and placed third. Brynman-Metcalf pinned her first three opponents, including two in the first period. Her only loss came in the semifinal, a 12-10 decision won by Markesan’s Chase Powell. Brynman-Metcalf was put to her back and trailed 5-0 after one period, but rallied with a flurry of mat scoring to make this one tight to the finish. She closed the day with 14-11 decision over Kettle Moraine’s Owen Knuth.
“They kept trading reversals,” Weber said of the semifinal. “She came close to putting the kid on his back. In the third place match, she was up two and got called for stalling. It was getting a little dicey, but she did a good job getting out to the side and working on pinning combinations. She turned the kid and won by four.
“I keep telling our crowd to settle down. She’s going to win a lot, but they sure like it when she wins. I’m glad she's back. She has phenomenal talent and great technique."
Colton Stanley placed fourth at 106, going 2-3 with two pins.
Chase Langholff took fifth at 120, finishing 2-3 with a pin and a decision.
“He’s another freshman we are happy to have out,” Weber said. “Chase lost his first three matches, but came back with a takedown in the closing seconds and pinned the next kid. It was a really positive end of the day for him."
Alex Vasquez placed sixth at 182 and scored one pin. Felipe Torres placed sixth at 195 with one pin.
Ryan Haffelder was seventh at 132. Dylan Gallenberg (145) and Isaac Schoenherr (152) each placed eighth. Heavyweight Jared Facio finished ninth with one pin.
Firari leads Pirates
Waterloo placed ninth with 93 points.
Trevor Firari, a returning state qualifier, dominated his weight class with five pins including four in the first period. He stuck Marquette’s Joaquin Medina in 1:16, Cambridge’s Joe Downing at :38. Johnson Creek’s Dom Raabe at :35 and Lake Mills’ Nathan Hahn in :26. In the finals, he stuck Markesan’s Brock Strokes in 3:33.
“He pinned everybody,” Waterloo wrestling coach Thurston Schuster said. “He was beating the Markesan kid by five, then threw him to his back in second period. He’s turning into a little beast."
Owen Koele placed second at 106, finishing 4-1 with two pins and two decisions.
“We had a runner-up as a freshman who got his first career wins,” Schuster said.
Jacob Soter placed fourth at 145, finishing 2-2 with one decision and one pin.
“Jacob wrestled really well,” Schuster said. “He ran into a couple tough guys, but we saw some promise."
Nate Broderick took fifth at 138, finishing 3-1 with three pins.
“This was Nate’s first opportunity to make the varsity lineup,” Schuster said. “He was stuck behind seniors the last three years. Now, he’s finally getting a chance. I was pretty pleased with how he finished.
Alan Lopez was sixth at 113. Ryan Sturgill also placed sixth at 152 with one decision and one pin. Ryan Fugate was eighth at 120 with one pin. Xavier Best (126), Cassandra Valle. (132) and Ian Spoke (220) each placed ninth. Spoke had one pin.
“We’ve got a lot of young guys,” Schuster said. “Five of the ten guys got their first career win. We’ve got some things we need to work on, but overall we were pleasantly surprised."
L-Cats place 11th
Lake Mills finished 11th with 78 points.
Colton Brandel (132), Caleb Quest (170) and Ben Buccholtz (182) each finished fourth. Brandel scored one pin and one decision. Quest had one pin while Buchholtz recorded two pins. Jordan Tindell placed fifth at 220, finishing 4-1 with three pins and one decision.
Eddy Eveland took fifth at 152 with one pin and one decision.
Ethan Evenson (120), Alex Englert (138) and Gibson Hale (195) each took seventh. Evenson had one pin and one decision. Englert scored one pin. Hale had one pin.
Caden Bliefernicht placed eighth at 145.
Nathan Hahn took ninth at 160.
Morales leads Bluejays
Johnson Creek finished 12th with 61 points.
Heavyweight Kevin Morales went 4-1 with four pins including three in the first period and placed second. Connor Gerstner (113) and Dom Raabe (160) each took fourth. Gerstner had two pins. Raabe scored three pins.
Dameon Klingman (195) and Cohen Schmidt (220) each took eighth. Klingman had one pin.
Noah Westrich was ninth at 138.
Team scores: Markesan 221, Kettle Moraine 173.5, Brodhead/Juda 146, Beloit Turner 143, Jefferson 142, Menasha 134.5, Cuba City 103.5, Marshall 95, Waterloo 93, Eau Claire North 87, Lake Mills 78, Johnson Creek 61, Marquette 49, Cambridge 40, Bradley Tech 5
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.