JEFFERSON -- The Jefferson softball team scored a combined 29 runs and freshman Ashlyn Enke threw a perfect as the Eagles swept East Troy in a Rock Valley doubleheader at Riverfront Park on Saturday.
Enke, making her varsity debut in the circle, struck out eight and needed just 60 pitches to work all five innings in the second game (a 12-0 Jefferson victory).
"Ashlyn came out, threw strikes and went after hitters," Jefferson softball coach Mark Peterson said. "The defense made plays behind her. Ashlyn located the ball well and pounded the zone. She really got in a zone out there."
Freshman Hildie Dempsey capped the Eagles' three-run first inning with a two-run double to center. Senior Aidyn Messmann added to the lead with a bases-clearing three-run double to center in the second before scoring on a single by Dempsey, who was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Senior leadoff hitter Savannah Serdynski was 4-for-4, driving in a pair and scoring twice. Freshman Breleigh Mengel was 3-for-4 while sophomore Lily Fairfield and senior Abby Helmink added two hits apiece.
In the opener, the Eagles (5-1, 5-1 RVC) led 10-1 after two frames.
Senior Julia Ball pitched all five innings, striking out seven with one walk while giving up two runs (one earned) on six hits to earn the win.
Aidyn Messmann plated a pair with a double in the first and later scored on an error. Serdynski, who was 4-for-4 with five RBIs, had a run-scoring single and another run scored via error to make it 6-1. Serdynski's two-out, two-run single in the second extended the lead to nine.
Enke and Dempsey both went 3-for-4. Fairfield, Aidyn Messmann and freshman Aeryn Messmann contributed two hits apiece and Ball drove in three runs.
"We did a good job putting ball in play in both games," Peterson said of the team's offense, which produced 38 total hits. "Facing different pitching from Friday to Saturday, it was hard to know how we'd respond. We faced slower pitching against East Troy and did a good job up and down lineup of putting good swings on the ball and putting the ball in play. Savannah's doing a good job of getting on base."
GAME 1
JEFFERSON 17,
EAST TROY 2 (5)
East Troy 101 00 -- 2 6 4
Jefferson 643 4x -- 17 19 3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- ET: Kreuzinger L; 4-19-17-11-2-5; J: Ball W; 5-6-2-1-7-1.
Leading hitters -- ET: Schrieber 2x3, Kapelka 2x2 (HR); J: Serdynski 4x4, Fairfield 2x3, Ai. Messmann 2x4 (2 2B, 4 RBI), Ae. Messmann 2x3, Dempsey 3x4, Enke 3x4 (2B), Hess (2B).
GAME 2
JEFFERSON 12,
EAST TROY 0 (5)
Jefferson 340 41 -- 12 18 0
East Troy 000 00 -- 0 0 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- J: Enke W; 5-0-0-0-8-0; ET: Anderson L; 5-18-12-8-0-0.
Leading hitters -- J: Serdynski 4x4, Fairfield 2x4, Dempsey 2x3 (2B), Mengel 3x4 (2B), Helmink 2x3 (2B), Ai. Messmann (2B).
FRIDAY'S RESULT
BRODHEAD -- Ava Risum homered and McKenna Young threw a complete game with 11 strikeouts as Brodhead beat the visiting Jefferson softball team 7-5 in a Rock Valley game on Friday, snapping the Eagles' 38-game league win streak.
The Eagles, who are the two-time defending league champions and last lost a conference game in the 2019 season opener versus Whitewater, scored runs in the first inning on a single by Aeryn Messmann and ground out by Hildie Dempsey. The Cardinals squared it up in the bottom of the frame on a run-scoring double by Taetum Hoesly, who scored on a wild pitch.
Aidyn Messmann gave the Eagles (3-1, 3-1 RVC) a 3-2 edge in the third on a sacrifice fly. Risum then homered off to open the bottom half of the inning and Jaelyn Hillard added a run-scoring single to make it 4-3 Cardinals. Risum, Sophia Leitzen and Hoesly each had RBI singles in the fourth, extending the margin to 7-3.
Aidyn Messmann, a University of Wisconsin-Green Bay signee, hit a two-run homer to center in the fifth for the final margin. Hildie Dempsey doubled to lead off the Jefferson sixth before Young struck out the side to end the threat. Young worked around a lead off walk in the seventh, eventually striking out the side to make it final. Young, a University of South Dakota recruit whose last seven outs came via strikeout, allowed five earned on seven hits with three walks to earn the decision.
"We did some good things offensively," Jefferson softball coach Mark Peterson said. "Five runs is more than we got off of Young last season. She's one of the better pitchers in the state.
"We need to shore up some things defensively. We gave them several extra outs and they took advantage. We'll hopefully shore those defensive things up Monday in practice and then be ready to go on Tuesday."
The Eagles' Aeryn Messmann took the loss, allowing seven runs (four earned) on five hits, striking out five, in 3 1/3 innings. Dempsey struck out five and gave up three hits in 2 2/3 innings of relief.
Jefferson leadoff hitter Savannah Serdynski went 3-for-4 and scored twice.
The Cardinals finished second in the RVC last season with a record of 15-2. Both losses came against Jefferson, which went 18-0.
The Eagles host the Cardinals Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Riverfront Park.
BRODHEAD 7,
JEFFERSON 5
Jefferson 201 020 0 -- 5 7 2
Brodhead 202 300 x -- 7 8 0
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- J: Ae. Messmann L; 3.1-5-7-4-5-2, Dempsey 2.2-3-0-0-5-0; B: Young W; 7-7-5-5-11-3.
Leading hitters -- J: Serdynski 3x4, Dempsey (2B), Ai. Messmann (HR); B: Risum 2x3 (HR), Hoesly 2x2 (2B).
