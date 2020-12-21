JUNEAU — Home is where you want to be in this series.
“This is the third straight we have won against Waterloo at home,” Dodgeland boys basketball coach Bill Otte said. “On the road against them, we’re in a den of vipers.”
Dodgeland High School was a snake-free zone as usual on Monday night.
Senior forward Caden Brugger scored a game-high 26 points and senior forward Sy Otte recorded his sixth straight double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds, leading Dodgeland to a 76-48 win over Waterloo.
Dodgeland (3-3) led 21-16 late in the first half, then closed it out with a 12-0 run. Brugger sparked the run with eight of his points, starting with an alley oop layup off the glass. He followed with a 3-pointer. Otte scored the next four with a basket in the lane and two free throws, and Brugger closed the half with a buzzer-beating 3 from the wing.
Brugger scored 18 of his points in the first half, while Otte went off for 15 of his points in the second half.
“With this group, we get the ball to the open guy,” coach Otte said. “Caden was open. It works really well if we can get that second guy going. Tonight, they were collapsing on Sy. Caden hit a couple 3s and that opens stuff up. He was 6-of-10 from the 3-point line. That’s a pretty good night.
“They had to fan out on him, which left Sy open. He made some cuts and people found him. When he gets ball in high post in the zone, he does a nice job reading and finding the open guy. The opposite is true, too. Guys are looking for each other.”
Waterloo (1-5) struggled from the perimeter, and in the lane despite attacking the lane effectively.
Senior forward Blake Huebner led the Pirates with 17 points. Junior guard Eugene Wolff added 11.
Junior center John Appenfeldt added 12 points for Dodgeland. Senior guard Dilan Fenner added seven points and three steals. Junior guard Jace Christopherson finished with nine assists.
“We rely on the block shot too much,” coach Otte said. “We were trying to get away from that. We picked up some fouls in the second half. We have to be better. We were missing two of our bigs (Alex Nelson and Christian Nunez), which made for some tense moments. Playing Waterloo, it’s going to be physical. Once the gets got into a rhythm, they were just playing ball. It was good to see tonight.”
Waterloo plays at Mayville on Monday. Dodgeland hosts Hustisford on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.
DODGELAND 76, WATERLOO 48
Waterloo 16 32 — 48
Dodgeland 33 43 — 76
Waterloo (fg ft-fta pts) — Battenberg 1 0-0 2, Hager 2 3-4 7, Huebner 7 2-3 17, Wolff 3 4-5 11, Christenson 0 1-4 1, Hensler 1 0-0 2, Ritter 1 0-0 2, Wollin 2 0-0 4, Fiedorowicz 0 2-2 2 Totals 17 12-18 48
Dodgeland (fg ft-fta pts) — Otte 9 6-11 24, Brugger 10 0-0 26, Hahn 1 1-2 3, Christopherson 2 0-0 4, Fenner 3 1-2 7, Appenfeldt 6 0-0 12 Totals 31 8-15 76
Three-point goals — W (Huebner 1, Wolff 1), D (Brugger 6)
Total fouls — W 16, D 13
