LAKE MILLS - The top-seeded Lakeside Lutheran volleyball team beat fourth-seeded Brookfield Academy 25-16, 25-15, 25-20 in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal at LLHS on Thursday.
The Warriors improve to 8-4 and senior outside hitter Payton Kuepers tallied 11 kills. Junior middle Ella DeNoyer had nine kills and four aces.
Senior setter Kaylee Raymond totaled 24 assists and senior middle Sydney Langille had three blocks. Senior defensive specialist Kylee Gnabasik dug out 13 shots.
Lakeside hosts third-seeded Lake Mills in the regional final on Friday at 7 p.m.
