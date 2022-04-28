JOHNSON CREEK — Josey Whitehouse had three hits and four RBIs for Johnson Creek’s softball team in an 11-0 Trailways South win over Parkview on Tuesday.

Hannah Budig also had three hits including two triples and two RBIs. Ashlee Walk hit a solo home run and finished with two RBIs. Bailey Wagner added two hits and two RBIs.

Winning pitcher Lexi Swanson allowed three hits over five scoreless innings and struck out five.

Johnson Creek (6-3, 3-1 in conference) travels to play Parkview today.

JOHNSON CREEK 11, PARKVIEW 0

Parkview 000 00 — 0 3 0

Johnson Creek 130 25 — 11 13 0

WP: Swanson

LP: Stark

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — P (Stark 4.1-13-11-11-3-3), JC (Swanson 5-3-0-0-5-2)

Leading hitters — P (Mielke 2x2), JC (Budig 3x3, 3B (2), Whitehouse 3x3, 2B, Wagner 2x3, Walk 2x3, HR, Brigowatz 2x3

