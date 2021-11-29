UW-Eau Claire junior defensive specialist Sheridan Dettmann, a 2019 graduate of Watertown High School, helped the Blugolds win their first NCAA Division III championship in the program’s 52-year history on Saturday, Nov. 20 in St. Louis. Dettmann finished the season with 290 digs.
Sheridan Dettmann, a 2019 graduate of Watertown High School, and a junior defensive specialist for the UW-Eau Claire women’s volleyball team, helped the Blugolds win their first NCAA Division III championship in the program’s 52-year history on Saturday, Nov. 20.
The Blugolds finished 7-0 in the WIAC this season and handed UW-Whitewater its only loss in conference. UW-Eau Claire defeated the Warhawks again in the finals of the WIAC Tournament.
With that win, they were selected to host a regional for the Division III NCAA National Volleyball tournament. Over the first three games they defeated Greenville, Gustavos Adolphus and Hope College (MI). Hope had defeated UW-EC 3-0 earlier this season on Oct. 9. It was the last loss the Blugolds suffered, as they finished the season on a 16-match winning streak.
That rematch win over Hope put them in the Elite 8 finals in St. Louis with a No. 4 seed.
The Bluegolds defeated Tufts (Mass.) 3-0 on Thursday, then beat top-seeded Juniata (Pa.) 20-25, 30-28, 20-25, 25-19, 15-13. In the fifth set, Dettmann served an ace for a 14-12 lead which led them to 15-13 finish and put them in the finals of the NCAA championship.
Besides winning 40 consecutive conference titles, Juniata had lost their second match of the year and then won the next 32 before losing to Eau Claire.
In the finals, Eau Claire best Calvin (MI) 25-22, 25-23, 25-21 to win the national title and finish the season with a 35-3 record.
For the season, Dettmann finished with 290 digs and has 548 for her college career. She had 258 as a starter her freshman season. The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 season.
Dettmann was all-state honorable mention as a senior at Watertown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.