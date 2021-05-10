Ayden Schauer pitched six innings to earn the decision and drove in three runs as Watertown’s baseball team defeated Stoughton 6-4 in a Badger South game on Friday at Washington Park.
Stoughton grabbed an early 2-0 lead with a first inning rally. The Vikings scored two runs on three hits, one walk and one error.
The Goslings responded with four runs in the bottom of the first and never trailed again.
Taylor Walter, Evan Sellnow, Schauer and Brady Martin opened the rally with singles off Stoughton pitcher Rowan Shore to tie the game at 2-2. Nathan Durvernell broke the tie when he reached on an error, allowing Schauer to score. Stoughton’s second error of the inning allowed Martin to score to give the Goslings a two-run lead.
“They got a couple hits in the first inning off of Ayden, and got ahead 2-0,” Watertown baseball coach Andy Cashin said. “Our guys responded really well, which we’ve done early this year. We were able to get four in the first. I thought collectively, we hit the ball well all night. We got some tough breaks where they made some plays. We had some situations where we had base runners on and could have broken it open, but I thought we hit well all night and put ourselves in a good position. “
Watertown padded its lead with single runs in the third and fourth innings. Martin collected his second hit of the game and scored on John Clifford’s RBI single to left in the third. Nathan Kehl singled and scored on Schauer’s sacrifice fly in the fourth.
Schauer was in command after the shaky start, allowing just one hit over his next five innings. He struck out five and walked four.
“I felt good in practice, but coming out, I didn’t feel quite right,” Schauer said. “My arm didn’t feel right. I started off a little slow. They had a couple little bloop hits that didn’t go my way. After the start, I settled in really nice and felt like I had control. I battled through it and got through six. Brady and Evan were able to come in and shut it down.”
Sellnow had two strikeouts in the seventh, but also gave up two walks and hit a batter. Martin came with the bases loaded and promptly balked in a run, and the Vikings cut the lead to two after an error. But Martin struck out the next batter looking to end it.
“After that first inning, Ayden Schauer was really sharp,” Cashin said. “He was at 91 pitches, so he didn’t go out in the seventh. We wanted to see what some of the others guys could do in that situation and I thought they did a good job, too.”
Walter finished with three of Watertown’s 13 hits out of the leadoff spot. Sellnow and Martin each finished with two hits.
“Offense was good,” Schauer said. “That was awesome. We strung together a lot of hits. I’m happy that we got the win.”
Watertown (3-1 overall and in conference) travels to Cottage Grove to take on Monona Grove on Tuesday.
WATERTOWN 6,
STOUGHTON 4
Stoughton 200 000 2 — 4 4 2
Watertown 401 100 X — 6 13 3
WP: Schauer
LP: Shore
Stoughton (ab-r-h-rbi) — Carpenter 3-2-1-0, Blaney 4-0-0-0, Shore 3-1-1-0, Jemilo 3-0-0-0, Christainson 2-0-0-0, Anderson 4-0-1-1, Stokstad 2-0-0-0, Charleston 3-0-1-0, McGuire 1-0-0-0, Schultz 1-0-0-0, Peterson 0-1-0-0 Totals 26-4-4–1
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Walter 4-1-3-0, Sellnow 4-1-2-0, Schauer 3-1-1-3, Martin 4-2-2-0, Clifford 3-0-1-1, Durvernell 3-0-0-0, Adrian 3-0-1-0, Lehman 3-0-2-0, Kehl 3-1-1-0 Totals 30-6-13-4
2B — S (Charleston), W (Adrian, Walter)
Pitching — HO: Shore (S) 13 in 6, Schauer (W) 4 in 6, Sellnow (W) 0 in 0.2, Martin 0 in 0.1. R: Shore (S) 6, Schauer (W) 2, Sellnow (W) 2, Martin (W) 0. SO: Shore (S) 4, Schauer (W) 5, Sellnow (W) 2, Martin W) 1. BB: Shore. (S) 0, Schauer (W) 4, Sellnow (W) 2, Martin (W) 0.
