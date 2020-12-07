Luther Prep’s boys basketball team got the season off and running, beating Winnebago Lutheran Academy 80-72 at LPS on Monday.
Senior forward Nick Montgomery led the Phoenix (1-0) with 19 points, adding nine rebounds. Junior guard Tom Balge scored 18 points and junior forward Marcus Fitzsimmons and senior guard Luke Fix finished with 13 apiece. Fitzsimmons had 12 boards.
“I was very happy for the guys,” Luther Prep boys basketball coach Nate Kieselhorst said. “They are very inexperienced. One of the big positives was our depth. We took advantage of that situation. We didn’t know how deep WLA was. There’s not a big difference from player No. 1 to No. 15 on our roster. We had lots of guys contribute.
“The guys that came in off the bench like (Judd) Guse and (Thomas) Koelpin did a great job. (David) Baumann and (Justus) Borgwardt did a good job of giving us minutes. It really was a team win. The whole first half we didn’t have the lead until the last three minutes. It was good to see these guys without experience plug away. There was a few times WLA made a run but we countered the punch, opening the lead back to five. Tom Balge did a nice job taking the ball to the rim. When they collapsed on him he did a nice job distributing the ball. Nick did a great job inside with his back to the basket. He had three straight possessions where he scored in the second half.
“One thing they did regardless of who was in there was be super aggressive. We out rebounded WLA 55-40.”
The Phoenix shot 46 percent from 3.
For the Vikings (0-1), junior guard Ethan Cole made six of the team's 12 en route to 31 points. Junior guard Aiden Bahr added 14 points and hit four 3s. Half WLA's field goals came beyond the arc.
Luther Prep took the floor with a very different lineup then last March in the playoffs against Ripon. Five of the eight players who scored in that game graduated from a team that went 5-18.
The Phoenix won't be taking part in the Capitol North this season, withdrawing for one season only in part because of the league's guidelines on student section/fan attendance for home games.
Luther Prep plays at Lake Country Lutheran on Saturday at 7:15 p.m.
LUTHER PREP 80,
WINNEBAGO LUTHERAN 72
Winnebago Lutheran 37 35 — 72
Luther Prep 40 40 — 80
WINNEBAGO LUTHERAN (fg ft-fta pts) — Bahr 4 2-2 14, Cole 10 5-9 31, Loehr 1 0-0 2, Gensler 3 2-2 9, Wiegand 1 0-0 2, Lofton 1 2-2 4, Kuske 4 1-4 10. Totals 24 12-19 72.
WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP — Lawrenz 1 1-2 4, Balge 6 4-8 18, Guse 2 0-0 5, Fix 5 0-0 13, Koelpin 3 1-2 8, Fitzsimmons 4 3-5 13, Montgomery 7 5-9 19. Totals 28 14-28 80.
3-point goals: FdLWL 12 (Cole 6, Bahr 4, Gensler 1, Kuske 1); WLP 10 (Lawrenz 1, Balge 2, Guse 1, Fix 3, Koelpin 1, Fitzsimmons 2). Total fouls: FdLWL 23; WLP 14. Fouled out: Kuske.
