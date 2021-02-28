MONTICELLO — Set a course for La Crosse. The Falcons are finally going to state.
An actual coin flip determined who got the No. 1 seed between Hustisford and Monticello in this year’s sectional. When the two teams played for the sectional title, Hustisford made sure the game was anything but.
Senior guard Dylan Kuehl scored 22 points including six dunks, and senior center Alex Eggleston added a career-high 20 points with nine blocked shots and two dunks as top-ranked yet somehow second-seeded Hustisford crushed top-seeded Monticello 70-43 to earn the program’s first trip to the Division 5 State Boys Basketball Tournament next Thursday at the La Crosse Center.
The Falcons closed the first half on a 19-6 run to take a 35-21 lead into halftime, then outscored the Ponies 28-12 over the next 12 minutes to make it a 30-point game with just over six minutes remaining.
Consider the matter settled.
“I guess we’re not the No. 2 seed,” Hustisford boys basketball coach Otto Hopfinger said.
“Especially when we were ranked No. 1 all year,” Kuehl added.
Monticello (17-4) grabbed an early 5-0 lead. Senior forward Peter Gustafson opened the scoring with a jumper and followed with a three-point play in transition.
Hustisford (16-3) struggled from the floor at the outset, missing seven of its first eight shots. But the Falcons dominated on the other end with seven blocks over the game’s first six minutes. Eggleston had five of them, while Kuehl had the other two.
"It was a great time to just block everything,” Eggleston said. "Last week, it got handed to me in the regional final against Cambria. It felt good to get it back. Getting all those blocks in the first six minutes, that’s huge. It felt great to fuel the team with my defense. We started out playing hard, then came out in the second half playing strong. We got it done. It feels great.”
Eggleston scored Husty’s first basket just over four minutes into the game off an assist from junior point guard Gavin Thimm to trim the lead to 5-3, and Thimm tied the game at 6-6 when he got a shooter’s roll for a 3 from the right elbow with 12 minutes to go in the half.
Kuehl’s first block of the night set him up for two free throws as Husty took its first lead, up 8-6. Gustafson put the Ponies back in front with a 3, but Kuehl answered with a triple from the corner. Gustafson’s fourth basket of the game tied it at 11-11, but the Falcons took the lead for good on Eggleston’s three-point play off an assist from Kuehl at the 10:24 mark.
From that point on, the Falcons solved Monticello’s zone the way they also do, cracking the code with passing, drives and dishes. Junior forward Blake Peplinski scored six of his eight points in the first half and added four assists. Thimm finished with 13 points and three assists.
Kuehl and Eggleston ended the half with a pair of dunks in which they set the table for each other. Kuehl flew in from the baseline for his first slam, then dished to a wide open Eggleston in transition for a dunk just ahead of the buzzer. Eggleston scored 15 of his points to close out a dominating first half.
"Our defense is what fueled us,” Kuehl said. "We know our offense is going to convert. We just have to step up on D and that will change the whole game for us. Those dunks fueled us, too. When Alex was getting a few … we knew he was going to be a beast. He was unstoppable and he was at the top of his game.”
Peplinski thoroughly enjoyed the show Eggleston put on.
"It felt really fricking awesome,” Peplinski said. "We just really moved the ball, and our big guy Alex really worked down low. Every time we drove, we dished it to him and he finished every time. I couldn’t ask more of Alex tonight. He did amazing. I think he had his career high tonight. He really got us energized. When they were dunking, that really got me going.”
Gustafson scored 17 of his game-high 24 points in the first half, but the 6-foot-4 swing man was held without a field goal in the second half and was limited to free throws.
"We knew he was a great player coming in,” Thimm said. "He’s solid. His jumper is one of the prettiest out there. Our main thing was just try to deny him the ball and don’t let him get back, that was our thing. Dylan and Blake did an amazing job on him. Dylan Kaemmerer, too. He stepped up and played on him when Blake got in foul trouble. Just an amazing job they did on him.”
With 18 minutes standing between the Falcons and history, they showed no signs of letting the Ponies back in the game down the stretch. Kuehl and Thimm provided a 1-2 knockout punch early in the second half, with Kuehl spinning and burning the defense with a baseline drive for a dunk and Thimm quickly stealing the ball in the backcourt for a layup to make it 42-25 with 16:11 left in regulation.
"We never take a possession off, that’s the thing,” Thimm said. "I saw he wasn’t paying attention, and I took advantage of it. From there on, we just took off. We never let off the gas after that and played phenomenal.”
Kuehl put on a dunking showcase the rest of the way, throwing down five of his jams in the second half, when he scored 14 of his points. He added eight rebounds, seven assists, five blocks and two steals. Eggleston added one more dunk and the lead just continued to grow.
"After we called time out (when we trailed by five points early), we just said relax, just play your game, good things are going to happen,” Hopfinger said.
"We talked about what we needed to do to get this job done, how we needed to execute. I could have never imagined in a million years that they would execute it to the level that they did. We pinpointed exactly what we had to do and when one guy had to come out of the game, whatever, the next guy stepped up. Kaemmerer stepped up huge, Blake stepped up huge. Dylan and Alex were unstoppable inside.”
Senior forward Brody Thimm left the game with an injury midway through the first half, but enjoyed the show from the bench.
"I am so incredibly proud of our guys, the way they came out to play,” Brody Thimm said. "They just brought the intensity. It was amazing to watch. I am at a loss for words from watching that.”
"When Brody went down, he’s our emotional leader, anyway,” Hopfinger said. "He had as much to do with what we were doing, anyway, because when he went down, everybody picked their game up when that happened.”
Kaemmerer added five points and four rebounds to go with his usually strong defensive effort.
"We just have to come out with intensity every game,” Kaemmerer said. "We’ve got to be ready and what really fuels us is a big start on offense … a big 3, some big assists, easy plays (in transition). Everything pumps us up, no matter what it is.”
Seeding for the state tournament will take place Sunday afternoon. Other Division 5 qualifiers include Wauzeka-Steuben, Green Bay NEW Lutheran and Chippewa Falls McDonell.
HUSTISFORD 70, MONTICELLO 43
Hustisford 35 35 — 70
Monticello 21 22 — 43
Hustisford (fg ft-fta pts) — Kaemmerer 1 3-5 5, G. Thimm 5 2-3 13, Kuehl 9 3-4 22, Br. Peplinski 1 0-0 2, Eggleston 9 2-3 20, Bl. Peplinski 4 0-0 8 Totals 29 10-15 70
Monticello (fg ft-fta pts) — Heiser 1 2-2 4, O. Ace 3 0-0 6, Gustafson 6 11-13 24, K. Ace 1 0-0 2, Flanagan 1 1-2 3, Wicker 1 0-0 2, Femrite 1 0-0 2 Totals 14 14-17 43
Three-point goals — H (G. Thimm 1, Kuehl 1), M (Gustafton 1)
Total fouls — H 12, M 13
