MARSHALL — Luther Prep’s boys and girls track and field teams finished 2-1 at the Marshall quadrangular on Tuesday.
The Phoenix boys lost to Marshall 84-61 while defeating Wisconsin Heights 74-47 and Cambridge 73-54.
Senior Jonathan Holtz won the 200-meter dash in 23.1 seconds and the 400 (:51.4).
Junior Elijah Hutchinson won the 3,200 in 11:11.9. Senior Matthew Hillmer won the 110 hurdles in 16.9.
The 1,600 relay team of Jonathan Holtz, sophomore Lucas Holtz and seniors Ben Cole and Atticus Lawrenz won in 3:42.8. Senior Kevin Kamps won the triple jump at 36 feet, 11 1/2 inches.
Senior Jon Wiedenhoeft won the discus (143-11).
Hillmer took second in the 200 (23.8). Lawrenz placed second in the long jump (18-2 1/2). Freshman Elliott Heiderich was second in the 1,600 (4:56.4).
The Phoenix girls lost to Marshall 73-63 while defeating Wisconsin Heights 70-38 and Cambridge 75-50.
Freshman Kiersten Dellar won the 100 (:13.3) and 400 (1:03.4). Freshman Jemma Habben won the 1,600 in 5:43.6.
Freshman Ella Bergemann won the long jump (13-10 1/4).
The 1,600 relay team of Annamarie Backus, Dellar, Ellie Backus and Habben won in 4:42.2.
The 3,200 relay team of Ellie Backhus, Habben, Louise Felgenhauer and Katelyn Mensching won in 11:33.8.
