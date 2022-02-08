DELAFIELD -- As they have all season, the Warriors bounced back immediately following a loss.
Junior guard Levi Birkholz led all scorers with 21 points and junior forward Ethan Schuetz added 15 as the Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball team topped host Delafield St. John's Northwestern Military Academies 66-44 on Tuesday in a nonconference game.
Following Friday's 66-55 loss at Lake Mills -- a game that Lakeside started slowly -- the team got out of the gates with more oomph and led most of the way.
"When you lose, you want to get back in the winning ways," Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. "This year we've been able to do that. After all four losses, we've followed it up with a win.
"A slow start as we were feeling our way into the game cost us the game on Friday, when we got down and couldn't recover. We got out of the gates quicker. We were playing with more energy and intensity. Our guys played off of that. We used the depth of our bench to wear them down. We also played everybody tonight which was good."
Junior forward Trey Lauber contributed 12 points and three made 3s for Lakeside (15-4) against the zone look St. John's (1-16) showed.
"We don't see zone often," Jahns said. "Trey hit his 3s periodically throughout. Levi and Ethan worked inside. Against the zone, you have to have patience.
"We were very good at attacking the zone and getting the ball moving, getting post touches and scoring inside. We also got looks at 3 and hit those as well. Pleased with how we attacked the zone."
The Warriors travel to play Lodi on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 66,
DELAFIELD ST. JOHN'S 44
Lakeside 30 36 -- 66
St. John's 20 24 -- 44
Lakeside Lutheran (fg fta-ftm pts) -- Griffin 0 0-2 0, Lauber 4 1-2 12, Miller 3 0-0 6, Schuetz 7 0-0 15, Reinke 1 0-0 2, Birkholz 9 3-3 21, Schmidt 1 2-2 5, Mlsna 2 0-0 5. Totals 27 6-9 66.
Delafield St. John's Northwestern Academies -- Honrado 2 0-0 5, Stellato 2 0-0 5, Schinner 2 0-0 6, Papandrea 2 0-0 6, Gordon 4 1-1 10, Davis 5 2-2 10. Totals 17 3-3 44.
3-point goals -- LL (Lauber 3, Schuetz 1, Schmidt 1, Mlsna 1) 6; DSJ (Schinner 2, Papandrea 2, Honrado 1, Stellato 1, Gordon 1) 7.
Total fouls -- LL 10, DSJ 10.
LAKE MILLS 67,
ELKHORN 59 (OT)
ELKHORN -- Freshman guard AJ Bender scored 25 points and junior guard Liam Carrigan finished with 20 as the Lake Mills boys basketball team edged host Elkhorn 67-59 in overtime of a nonconference game on Tuesday.
The L-Cats (9-11) scored 11 points in overtime, including a pair of 3-point baskets from Carrigan, to beat the Elks (7-13). Carrigan hit four 3s and Bender knocked down three shots from beyond the arc.
For Elkhorn, Reid Paddock scored 17 points, Carter Kammes had 16 and Brady Christensen 13.
The L-Cats play at Poynette on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 67, ELKHORN 59 (OT)
Lake Mills (67)—Rguig 1-0-2, Stenbroten 3-5-12, Bender 8-6-25, Foster 1-2-5, Hagedorn 1-0-3, Carrigan 7-2-20. Totals 21-15-67.
Elkhorn (59)—Christensen 5-0-13, Etten 4-1-9, Paddock 6-4-17, Kammes 6-4-16, Stebnitz 0-1-1, Moore 1-0-3. Totals 22-10-59.
