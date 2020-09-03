Goslings defeated by host Crusaders in girls golf

MADISON — Defending Division 2 state champion Edgewood defeated Watertown 223 to 282 in a dual meet at Yahara Hills on Wednesday.

Sammy Suski led the Goslings with a 45.

“I truly believe that the best is yet to come for Sammy,” Watertown girls golf coach Mike Wietor said. “She has a solid game but the occasional misstep leads to one or two bigger scores. She will eventually be a low 40’s and possibly a higher 30’s player.”

Rounding out the Gosling scoring Savannah Szalanski (56), Taylor Kaufmann (58), Cheyenne Groll (61) and Maddie Fischer (62).

“All these girls will play some solid holes and then have 2-3 blowup holes which hurt not only their scores but their confidence levels as well,” Wietor said. “We will be working on basics to try to get more consistency in their games.”

Watertown travels to play DeForest on Tuesday and plays at Fort Atkinson on Thursday.

