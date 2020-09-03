MADISON — Defending Division 2 state champion Edgewood defeated Watertown 223 to 282 in a dual meet at Yahara Hills on Wednesday.
Sammy Suski led the Goslings with a 45.
“I truly believe that the best is yet to come for Sammy,” Watertown girls golf coach Mike Wietor said. “She has a solid game but the occasional misstep leads to one or two bigger scores. She will eventually be a low 40’s and possibly a higher 30’s player.”
Rounding out the Gosling scoring Savannah Szalanski (56), Taylor Kaufmann (58), Cheyenne Groll (61) and Maddie Fischer (62).
“All these girls will play some solid holes and then have 2-3 blowup holes which hurt not only their scores but their confidence levels as well,” Wietor said. “We will be working on basics to try to get more consistency in their games.”
Watertown travels to play DeForest on Tuesday and plays at Fort Atkinson on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.