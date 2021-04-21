JEFFERSON — A day after tying its program-record score, the Jefferson girls golf team won its fifth straight Rock Valley Conference mini meet on Tuesday at Jefferson Golf Course with a score of 184.
The Eagles were 28 shots better than second-place Clinton (212).
“Another cold golf meet tonight, but the girls handled it well,” Jefferson girls golf coach Jeff Schmidt said. “It got a little interesting when the snow squalls started up.”
Jefferson senior Courtney Draeger — who carded a 39 on Monday in Cambridge — led the Eagles with a five-over-par 41. Draeger was consistent on Tuesday, playing holes No. 1-5 in one-over and making five pars.
Eagles freshman Payton Schmidt was close behind Draeger with a 43. Schmidt had two pars in her nine-hole round and never had a score worse than a bogey. Senior Ainsley Howard joined Draeger and Schmidt in the 40s with a 49. Howard had six bogeys.
Jefferson was rounded out by Val Schamens’ 51. Claire Beck’s 54 was not counted.
“Courtney and Payton were steady tonight with no big mistakes,” coach Schmidt said. “Ainsley, Val and Claire all played well.”
The Eagles travel to face Janesville Parker at Riverside GC on Thursday.
“We have a bigger test on Thursday when we head to Riverside to play Janesville Parker in our first 18-hole meet of the season,” coach Schmidt said.
Team scores: Jefferson 184, Clinton 212, Edgerton 213, Beloit Turner 217, McFarland 219, Evansville 229, Cambridge 235.
