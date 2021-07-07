Six members of Waterloo’s baseball team were recognized in Capitol South all-conference voting held recently.

Junior Antonio Unzueta and senior Blake Huebner were named to the first team. Seniors Brody Tschanz and Wyatt Peterson and sophomore Cooper Setz made the second team. Freshman Trevor Firari received honorable mention.

Unzueta led the Pirates in batting average (.450) and RBIs (17) and tied for the team lead in total hits with 27 with Huebner, who batted .386 for the second highest average on the team. He also led the Pirates in runs scored with 20.

Huebner logged the most innings for the Pirates, finishing 6-2 on the season. He allowed 16 runs (14 earned) on 29 hits with 55 strikeouts and 21 walks over 37 2/3 innings for an earned run average of 2.602.

Tschanz threw 32 2/3 innings, allowing 22 runs (18 earned) on 27 hits with 37 strikeouts and 17 walks for an ERA of 3.857. Peterson had the team’s third best batting average (.333) Setz had the team’s fourth best batting average (.299). Peterson and Setz each had 23 total hits to tie for second on the team. Setz committed just one error all season playing first base and catcher and recorded 107 putouts including six double plays in 115 total chances for a fielding percentage of .991.

Cambridge won the Capitol South with an 8-2 record, followed by Marshall at 7-3, New Glarus at 64, Waterloo at 5-5, Belleville at 4-6 and Wisconsin Heights at 0-10.

2021 Capitol South

All-Conference Baseball

First Team

Jared Marty, Cambridge, Junior

Trevor Syse, Belleville, Junior

Cole Denniston, Marshall, Junior

Tucker Tesdal, Cambridge, Junior

Antonio Unzueta, Waterloo, Junior

Thomas Hoffman, Cambridge, Junior

Darris Schuett, New Glarus, Senior

Cooper Usgaard, Marshall, Junior

Cooper Dreyfus, New Glarus, Senior

Dawson Kalish, Marshall, Senior

Carter Brown, Cambridge, Junior

Gavin Boyum, Belleville, Junior

Blake Huebner, Waterloo, Senior

Kylo Barker, New Glarus, Senior

Second Team

Carter Siegenthaler, New Glarus, Junior

Wyatt Jennings, Marshall, Sophomore

Kelby Petersen, Marshall, Senior

Brody Tschanz, Waterloo, Senior

Cooper Setz, Waterloo, Sophomore

Leyton Mihlbauer, New Glarus, Freshman

John Holcomb, Wis. Heights, Senior

Wyatt Peterson, Waterloo, Senior

Easton Dreyfus, New Glarus, Sophomore

Haiden Nolden, Marshall, Junior

Peyton Mendleski, New Glarus, Senior

Marco Damiani, Cambridge, Freshman

Honorable Mention

Demarcus Connor, Belleville, Sophomore

Jace Horton, Cambridge, Junior

Mason Haberkorn, Marshall, Senior

Collin Petersen, Marshall, Sophomore

Lathan Parman, Wis. Heights, Junior

Cayden Kennedy, Wis. Heights, Sophomore

Carson Syse, Belleville, Junior

Ryan Downing, Belleville, Junior

Owen Bernhardt, Cambridge, Freshman

Trevor Firari, Waterloo, Freshman

Kaden DeSmet, Belleville, Sophomore

Jacob Brabender, Wis. Heights, Sophomore

Carter Lund, Cambridge, Freshman

Player of the Year — Cooper Dreyfus, New Glarus

Recommended for you

Load comments