Six members of Waterloo’s baseball team were recognized in Capitol South all-conference voting held recently.
Junior Antonio Unzueta and senior Blake Huebner were named to the first team. Seniors Brody Tschanz and Wyatt Peterson and sophomore Cooper Setz made the second team. Freshman Trevor Firari received honorable mention.
Unzueta led the Pirates in batting average (.450) and RBIs (17) and tied for the team lead in total hits with 27 with Huebner, who batted .386 for the second highest average on the team. He also led the Pirates in runs scored with 20.
Huebner logged the most innings for the Pirates, finishing 6-2 on the season. He allowed 16 runs (14 earned) on 29 hits with 55 strikeouts and 21 walks over 37 2/3 innings for an earned run average of 2.602.
Tschanz threw 32 2/3 innings, allowing 22 runs (18 earned) on 27 hits with 37 strikeouts and 17 walks for an ERA of 3.857. Peterson had the team’s third best batting average (.333) Setz had the team’s fourth best batting average (.299). Peterson and Setz each had 23 total hits to tie for second on the team. Setz committed just one error all season playing first base and catcher and recorded 107 putouts including six double plays in 115 total chances for a fielding percentage of .991.
Cambridge won the Capitol South with an 8-2 record, followed by Marshall at 7-3, New Glarus at 64, Waterloo at 5-5, Belleville at 4-6 and Wisconsin Heights at 0-10.
2021 Capitol South
All-Conference Baseball
First Team
Jared Marty, Cambridge, Junior
Trevor Syse, Belleville, Junior
Cole Denniston, Marshall, Junior
Tucker Tesdal, Cambridge, Junior
Antonio Unzueta, Waterloo, Junior
Thomas Hoffman, Cambridge, Junior
Darris Schuett, New Glarus, Senior
Cooper Usgaard, Marshall, Junior
Cooper Dreyfus, New Glarus, Senior
Dawson Kalish, Marshall, Senior
Carter Brown, Cambridge, Junior
Gavin Boyum, Belleville, Junior
Blake Huebner, Waterloo, Senior
Kylo Barker, New Glarus, Senior
Second Team
Carter Siegenthaler, New Glarus, Junior
Wyatt Jennings, Marshall, Sophomore
Kelby Petersen, Marshall, Senior
Brody Tschanz, Waterloo, Senior
Cooper Setz, Waterloo, Sophomore
Leyton Mihlbauer, New Glarus, Freshman
John Holcomb, Wis. Heights, Senior
Wyatt Peterson, Waterloo, Senior
Easton Dreyfus, New Glarus, Sophomore
Haiden Nolden, Marshall, Junior
Peyton Mendleski, New Glarus, Senior
Marco Damiani, Cambridge, Freshman
Honorable Mention
Demarcus Connor, Belleville, Sophomore
Jace Horton, Cambridge, Junior
Mason Haberkorn, Marshall, Senior
Collin Petersen, Marshall, Sophomore
Lathan Parman, Wis. Heights, Junior
Cayden Kennedy, Wis. Heights, Sophomore
Carson Syse, Belleville, Junior
Ryan Downing, Belleville, Junior
Owen Bernhardt, Cambridge, Freshman
Trevor Firari, Waterloo, Freshman
Kaden DeSmet, Belleville, Sophomore
Jacob Brabender, Wis. Heights, Sophomore
Carter Lund, Cambridge, Freshman
Player of the Year — Cooper Dreyfus, New Glarus
