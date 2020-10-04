HARTLAND — Luther Prep’s volleyball team narrowly lost to host Lake Country Lutheran 25-20, 24-26, 25-20, 19-25, 12-15 in a nonconference match on Saturday.
“This was a tough loss today because on paper this was a great game,” Luther Prep volleyball coach Erin Nottling said. “We did some things really well today and got some solid offense going.”
Senior outside hitter Lauren Paulsen led the team with 16 kills. Sophomore Sam Fisch (12), senior setter Grace Kieselhorst (eight) and junior setter Andrea Bortulin (six) also tallied kills.
Defensively, sophomore libero Anna Kieselhorst dug out 27 shots, Grace Kieselhorst had 18 digs while Paulsen and senior defensive specialist Abby Pechman each totaled 17 digs.
At the net, senior middle hitter Mary Jule Ruehrdanz had six blocks.
Andrea Bortulin registered 23 assists and Grace Kieselhorst had 21 for the Phoenix (4-3).
“The stats show our depth and well-rounded team,” Nottling said. “Grace and Andrea got everyone involved. Sam did amazing coming off her injury earlier this week and Mary Jule commanded the net.”
Paulsen (four), Andrea Bortulin (three) and Anna Kieselhorst (two) served the most aces.
“Unfortunately, some errors at key times and LCL really picking up their offense led to us dropping a few games we should not have,” Nottling said. “This is the first time we've played five games but I hope this prepares us for the tough games we have coming next week.”
The Phoenix play at Lake Mills in Capitol Conference action today at 6:45 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.