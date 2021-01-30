LODI — Sophomore guard Jenna Shadoski notched a team-high 14 points and senior guard Mia Murray added 13 as the Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball won at Lodi 54-41 in a Capitol North game on Friday.
Junior forward Lily Schuetz chipped in 11 points for the Warriors (9-8, 3-3 Capitol North) and Shadoski had 11 second-half points.
"We moved the ball patiently and looked for the opportunities on offense to become obvious," Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. "Lily, Jenna, and Mia waited for their chances to come to them. Nothing was forced."
Lakeside, which has won three consecutive, avenged a 61-48 loss to Lodi from Jan. 7.
"The girls have played with energy and enthusiasm all year, but we feel good about the level where we are playing right now," Asmus said. "We are growing as a team. There is plenty of tough competition to come, but I am proud of what we have grown into."
The Warriors led 22-15 at the halftime break before building the advantage to 15. The lead had dipped to seven when Lakeside turned to its five-out offense at the four-minute mark, resulting in clean looks at the basket while working the clock.
Lodi (3-9, 2-4) senior guard Lauryn Milne led all scorers with 17 points.
"It was a solid defensive effort tonight," Asmus said. "We did a nice job in the halfcourt holding them to 41 points after giving up 61 in our first meeting. Shadoski and Morgan Slonaker did a nice job on Milne."
Lakeside held a 23-5 edge on the defensive glass, limiting second-chance points. Lodi was 11-for-16 at the free throw line after scoring 31 points at the stripe in the first meeting.
The Warriors play at Lake Mills today at 5:30 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 54, LODI 41
Lakeside Lutheran 22 32 — 54
Lodi 15 26 — 41
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN (fg ft-fta pts) — Slonaker 2 2-4 6; Heckmann 1 0-0 3; Schuetz 4 3-6 11; Gnabasik 0 3-4 3; Shadoski 5 3-5 14; Liddicoat 0 2-2 2; Riesen 1 0-0 2; Murray 4 4-4 13. Totals 17 17-25 54
LODI — Harrington 4 0-0 9; Milne 7 2-6 17; Ripp 1 3-3 5; Puls 0-1 0; Klann 2 6-6 10. Totals 14 11-16 41.
3-point goals: LL 3 (Heckmann 1, Schuetz 1, Murray 1); Lo 2 (Harrington 1, Milne 1). Total fouls: LL 12; Lo 20.
