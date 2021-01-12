WATERLOO — De’Shawn Barsness scored 19 points for Wisconsin Heights in a 61-49 Capitol South win over Waterloo’s boys basketball team on Tuesday.
The Vanguards improved to 2-1 overall and in conference.
Eugene Wolff led three players in double figures with 15 points for Waterloo (1-10, 0-3).
The Pirates travel to face New Glarus on Thursday.
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 61, WATERLOO 49
Wisconsin Heights 26 35 — 61
Waterloo 23 26 — 49
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS (fg ft-fta pts) — Buol 3 0-0 7; Parman 4 0-0 11; Barsness 8 3-3 19; Adler 5 0-0 11; Brabender 3 2-2 8; Hosking 0 5-6 5. Totals 23 9-11 61.
WATERLOO — Hager 3 2-2 10; Huebner 4 0-0 11; Tschanz 1 0-0 3; Wolff 5 4-6 15; Christenson 3 1-2 8; Wollin 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 7-10 49.
3-point goals: WH 6 (Adler 2, Parman 3, Buol); Wat 8 (Hager 2, Haubner 3 Tschanz, Wolff, Christenson). Total fouls: WH 8; Wat 13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.