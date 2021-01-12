WATERLOO — De’Shawn Barsness scored 19 points for Wisconsin Heights in a 61-49 Capitol South win over Waterloo’s boys basketball team on Tuesday.

The Vanguards improved to 2-1 overall and in conference.

Eugene Wolff led three players in double figures with 15 points for Waterloo (1-10, 0-3).

The Pirates travel to face New Glarus on Thursday.

WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 61, WATERLOO 49

Wisconsin Heights 26 35 — 61

Waterloo 23 26 — 49

WISCONSIN HEIGHTS (fg ft-fta pts) — Buol 3 0-0 7; Parman 4 0-0 11; Barsness 8 3-3 19; Adler 5 0-0 11; Brabender 3 2-2 8; Hosking 0 5-6 5. Totals 23 9-11 61.

WATERLOO — Hager 3 2-2 10; Huebner 4 0-0 11; Tschanz 1 0-0 3; Wolff 5 4-6 15; Christenson 3 1-2 8; Wollin 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 7-10 49.

3-point goals: WH 6 (Adler 2, Parman 3, Buol); Wat 8 (Hager 2, Haubner 3 Tschanz, Wolff, Christenson). Total fouls: WH 8; Wat 13.

