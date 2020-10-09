Luther Prep's football team entered Friday with two games under its belt while Horicon/Hustisford hadn't played a single regular-season snap.
The Phoenix had the upper hand all night, breaking through for their first victory 49-7 over the Marshfalcons in a Capitol Conference game on Friday at LPS.
Luther Prep (1-2, 1-2 in conference) scored early and often, lighting up the scoreboard to the tune of five first-half touchdowns.
"Offensively we were able to do what we wanted to do," Luther Prep football coach Justin Gregorius said. "Guys performed. That's one of the things we stressed all week was being disciplined in what we did and they did that. We're really happy about that."
LPS senior Atticus Lawrenz returned the opening kick 96 yards for a score and had an interception return for a score negated by a bad block penalty. The interception, however, stood in the waning seconds of the opening half.
Senior quarterback Elijah Shevey connected with senior tight end Alex Gregorius across the middle for a 9-yard score with 4 minutes, 18 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Phoenix then forced a three-and-out and started the ensuing drive on their own 40-yard line.
Shevey hit junior receiver Brett Wieting on 4th and 3 for a gain of 15 to push it to the Husticon 23.
After senior tailback Jon Holtz picked up a first down, Shevey snuck it in from a yard out to make it 21-0.
"Last week we were jumping offside," Gregorius said. "This week we wanted to be disciplined and do our jobs. They did that tonight ... I think this gives our guys a lot of confidence knowing they can do it in all three phases offense, defense and special teams.
"The key is just being a disciplined team and executing. Proud of the guys the way they came out and played tonight."
The Marshfalcons (0-1, 0-1) had a drive extended by penalty before failing to get a punt off because of a low snap. Luther Prep downed the punter at the Husticon 24 and junior running back Tom Balge scored four plays later to make it 28-0.
LPS senior linebacker Ethan Buege tackled the punter after another poor snap on the next possession, setting the Phoenix up at the 5. Holtz, who had 13 totes for 60 yards, scored on the next play.
Senior fullback Rees Roecker caught a screen and took it 25 yards to the house and junior running back Isaac Schumann scored on a run from six yards out for Luther Prep's second-half scores.
The Phoenix ran it for 186 yards while Husticon had minus seven yards rushing.
"Offensively they ran the ball well," Husticon football coach Shannon Mueller said. "We knew they were going to come out with lots of counters and traps. Holtz is a great running back. We didn't tackle well, plain and simple."
Husticon sophomore quarterback Landon Hintz, making his first career start, found senior wideout Dylan Kuehl for a 5-yard passing score in the fourth.
The Marshfalcons were happy to have played for the first time after their season was delayed two weeks due to Dodge County public health guidelines related to COVID-19. The team had inexperience at a few spots and other players in new roles due to the departure of graduating seniors.
"I told the guys to keep their heads up," Mueller said. "All they can do is keep their heads up. We had a lot of young guys playing tonight. Some guys in different positions at times. Just credit to them, fought their butts off until the end of the game. We never stop. No matter what it's going to be, our boys will never stop. We are very proud of them for what they did tonight.
"Across the board we had a lot of young guys playing at linebacker. It's tough to put freshmen playing against juniors and seniors. We didn't have too many options tonight. We're very proud of how they excelled at the game tonight."
Shevey finished 9-for-13 for 102 yards and a score. Hintz was 7-of-11 passing for 45 yards.
Luther Prep hosts Racine Lutheran next week on Senior Night.
Husticon is scheduled to play at Cambria-Friesland next week.
LUTHER PREP 49,
HORICON/HUSTISFORD 7
Horicon/Hustisford 0 0 0 7 — 7
Luther Prep 21 14 7 7 — 49
LP: Lawrenz 96 kick off return (Balge kick)
LP: Gregorius 9 pass from Shevey (Balge kick)
LP: Shevey 1 run (Balge kick)
LP: Balge 14 run (Balge kick)
LP: Holtz 5 run (Balge kick)
LP: Roecker 25 pass from Shevey (Balge kick)
HH: Kuehl 6 pass from Hintz (Spoerl kick)
LP: Schumann 6 run (Balge kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — LP 17, HH 3.
Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — LP 29-186; HH 18-(-7).
Passing yards — LP 124; HH 45.
Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — LP 9-13-0; HH 7-11-0.
Penalties-yards — LP 7-60; HH 6-45.
Fumbles-lost — LP 1-1; HH 0-0.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing (att.-yds.) — LP: Holtz 13-60; HH: Gavin 5-14.
Passing (att.-comp.-tds.-yds.) — LP: Shevey 9-13-1-102; HH: Hintz 7-11-1-45.
Receiving (rec.-yds.) — LP: Gregorius 3-32; HH: Kuehl 3-35.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.