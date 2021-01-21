JOHNSON CREEK — Junior guard/forward Lexi Swanson scored 24 of her game-high 32 points in the first half, leading Johnson Creek’s girls basketball team to a 63-21 win over St. Francis on Thursday.

Swanson added 13 rebounds, 11 steals and two assists for Johnson Creek (2-14), which led 39-12 at the break.

Sophomore guard Brittany Rue also had a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Bluejays. Junior guard Hannah Budig added nine points.

St. Francis fell to 2-11.

Johnson Creek plays at Deerfield on Saturday at 6 p.m.

JOHNSON CREEK 63, ST. FRANCIS 21

St. Francis 12 9 — 21

Johnson Creek 39 24 — 63

St. Francis (fg ft-fta pts) — Tooryk 2 1-2 7, Van Wieringen 1 0-0 3, Kenyon 2 0-0 4, Anderson 1 1-1 3, Aguilera 1 2-3 4, Jimenez 0 0-2 0 Totals 7 4-8 21

Johnson Creek (fg ft-fta pts) — Whitehouse 1 0-0 2, Budig 4 0-0 9, Swanson 12 8-9 32, Sadowski 1 0-0 2, Rue 3 6-12 12, Fincutter 1 0-0 2, Walk 2 0-0 4 Totals 22 14-21 63

Three-point goals — SF (Tooryk 2, Van Wieringen 1), JC (Budig 1)

Total fouls — SF 16, JC 11

