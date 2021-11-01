Jefferson/Cambridge sophomore Jada Rank swims the freestyle during a home dual against Burlington on Sept. 28. Rank took fourth in the 500-yard freestyle during Saturday’s Southern Lakes Conference meet in a time of 5 minutes, 51.95 seconds.
Jodi Wolfram/Special to APG
Jodi Wolfram/Special to APG
Jodi Wolfram/Special to APG
WHITEWATER — Jefferson/Cambridge sophomore Zoey Rank broke the Southern Lakes Conference and school record in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 10.52 seconds at Saturday’s conference meet held at Whitewater High School.
The EagleJays finished third with 266 points and Rank also won the 100 breast in 1:07.21.
Sophomore Jordyn Davis won the 100 fly in 1:00.25 and took second in the 100 back (1:02.20).
J/C’s 200 medley relay of Rank, Davis, sophomore Jada Rank and junior Emma Riedl took second in 1:53.11. Zoey Rank, junior Alexandra Ostopowicz, Davis and Riedl placed third in the 200 free relay (1:43.89).
Riedl was third in the 50 free (:25.32) and third in the 100 free (:57.37). Jada Rank was fourth in the 500 free (5:51.95) and 10th in the 200 free (2:10.09). Ostopowicz took eighth in the 50 free (:27.56). Senior Lauren Dempsey was 10th in the 100 breast (1:21.66).
The EagleJays compete at their sectional meet in DeForest on Saturday at 1 p.m.
