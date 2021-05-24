Andrea Bortulin struck out seven in a four-hit performance as the Luther Prep softball team won its second straight game with a 4-0 nonconference win over Lake Country Lutheran at LPS on Monday.
Bortulin, who walked four while throwing 102 pitches across seven frames, got out of a bases-loaded two-out jam in the first inning. She got out of a two-on, one-out jam by inducing a line out and pop out in a scoreless game in the third.
The Phoenix (2-11) got on the board in the bottom half of the third after Kristine Deisinger hit the second of her two doubles with one down and later scored on Emma Bortulin’s two-out double to center.
A two-RBI single with one out in the fourth by Sarah Vance and a run-scoring base knock by Sophie Eckl made it 4-0.
Abby Pechman was 2-for-3 with two doubles, scoring once.
The Phoenix play at Poynette today at 5 p.m.
LUTHER PREP 4,
LAKE COUNTRY 0
Lake Country 000 000 0 — 0 4 1
Luther Prep 001 300 x — 4 9 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LCL: Wehmeier (L; 6-9-4-4-8-1); LP: A. Bortulin (W; 7-4-0-0-7-4).
Leading hitters — LCL: Lange 2x3; LP: Deisinger 2x4 (2 2B), Pechman 2x3 (2B), E. Bortulin (2B).
