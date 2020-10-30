PRAIRIE DU SAC — Lake Mills' football team led wire-to-wire in a 22-13 nonconference victory at Sauk Prairie on Friday.
Senior quarterback Adam Moen found senior wide receiver Grant Horkan for a 16-yard score with 2 minutes, 21 seconds left in the first quarter as the L-Cats (4-2) bounced back from last week's double overtime loss to Lakeside Lutheran.
The Eagles (0-6) answered on an eight-yard rushing score by senior running back Owen Diehl in the second quarter but missed the extra point.
After a deflected pass led to a long gain through the air by senior receiver Charlie Bender, senior tailback Charlie Cassady punched it in on a seven-yard run up the gut with 5:28 left in the third. Senior wide receiver Jaxson Retrum, who had six catches for 147 yards, caught the 2-point try to make it 15-6 L-Cats.
Diehl scored with 2:07 remaining on a three-yard rush to cut the lead to two.
Lake Mills needed less than a minute for an insurance score as Moen, who had 17 totes for 90 yards, scored on a 14-yard rush.
Moen finished 16-for-20 for 154 yards and Cassady had 12 carries for 59 yards.
Moen has 12 passing scores and is completing 66 percent of his throws, also scoring nine times on the ground while averaging 4.8 yards per carry.
Retrum is averaging 17.3 yards a catch and has surpassed 100 yards receiving three times.
The L-Cats conclude the regular season at home next week against Reedsburg (2-4).
LAKE MILLS 22, SAUK PRAIRIE 13
Lake Mills 7 0 8 7 — 22
Sauk Prairie 0 6 7 0 — 13
LM: Horkan 16 pass from Moen (Levake kick), 2:21
SP: Diehl 8 run (kick failed), 8:50
LM: Cassady 7 run (Retrum pass from Moen), 5:28
SP: Diehl 3 run (kick good), 2:07
LM: Moen 14 run (Lund kick), 1:24
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — LM 16, SP 10.
Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — LM 29-149; SP 35-140.
Passing yards — LM 154; SP 85.
Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — LM 16-20-1; SP 5-15-1.
Penalties-yards — LM 4-55; SP 2-16.
Fumbles-lost — LM 0-0; SP 1-0.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — LM: Moen 17-90; C. Cassady 12-59; SP: Uselman 13-44, Wright-Rodriguez 12-43.
Passing — LM: Moen 16-20-1 154; SP: Wright-Rodriguez 5-15-1 85.
Receiving — LM: Retrum 6-147; SP: Gibbs 2-50.
