Waterloo senior Max Besl and Eugene Wolff led eight Pirates who were recognized in Eastern Suburban all-conference football voting held recently.
Besl was voted Defensive Lineman of the Year and shared Offensive Lineman of the Year honors with Markesan’s Devin Brooks. Wolff shared Offensive Player of the Year honors with Marshall’s Bryce Frank.
Besl helped pave the way for Wolff to lead the ESC in rushing by a wide margin with 1,866 yards. Wolff also earned first team honors as an outside linebacker and as a punter after averaging a league-best 36.7 yards per kick.
Joining Besl and Wolff on the first team were sophomore receiver Trevor Firari, who led the league with 525 yards and eight touchdowns, sophomore defensive back Benny Marshall, junior outside linebacker Ramon Campos and senior defensive end Luke Fiedorowicz.
Besl led the defense with 50 total tackles, followed by Wolff with 49, Marshall with 46 and Fiedorowicz with 45.
Named to the second team for Waterloo were sophomore offensive lineman Keegan Lauersdorf and junior defensive back Cooper Setz. Sophomore quarterback Cal Hush received honorable mention. Hush led the league in passing, completing 79-of-149 attempts for 1,244 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Dodgeland had four players honored.
Senior Caden Brugger earned first team honors as a kicker, second honors as a defensive back and honorable mention as a punter.
Senior John Appenfeldt made the second team as an offensive lineman and earned honorable mention as a defensive lineman. Senior Jace Christopherson made the second team as an inside linebacker. Senior defensive lineman Louis White received honorable mention.
Marshall won the Eastern Suburban Conference at 7-0 followed by Markesan at 6-1, Waterloo at 5-2, Pardeeville at 4-3, Clinton at 3-4, Cambridge at 2-5, Dodgeland at 1-6 and Palmyra-Eagle at 0-7.
ESC Football
1st Team All-Conference
Name School Ht. Wt. Year
Quarterback:
Craig Ward Marshall 6’2” 170 Senior
Running Backs:
Eugene Wolff Waterloo 6’0” 195 Senior
Trey Colts Cambridge 6’0” 155 Senior
Wide Receivers:
Cole Denniston Marshall 5’11” 165 Senior
Trevor Firari Waterloo 5’10” 165 Sophomore
Tight End/Fullback:
Matthew Motl Marshall 5’11” 210 Sophomore
Offensive Linemen:
Jack Hellenbrand Marshall 6’4” 205 Senior
Devin Brooks Markesan 6’0” 180 Senior
Maximos Besl Waterloo 6’3” 235 Senior
Ben Palen Pardeeville 6’0” 220 Senior
Latarius Ulmer Clinton 5’10” 268 Senior
Flex Offense:
Bryce Frank Marshall 5’10” 185 Senior
Derek Lindert Pardeeville 6’1” 190 Senior
2021 Offensive Lineman of the Year (tie)
Devin Brooks — Markesan
Maximos Besl — Waterloo
2021 Offensive Player of the Year (tie)
Bryce Frank — Marshall
Eugene Wolff — Waterloo
Defensive Backs:
Cole Denniston Marshall 5’11” 165 Senior
Caleb Stoll Markesan 5’10” 165 Junior
Benny Marshall Waterloo 6’2” 160 Sophomore
Inside Linebackers:
Erik Ayala Marshall 6’1” 205 Junior
Caleb Jahnke Markesan 5’11” 185 Senior
Outside Linebacker:
Ramon Campos Marshall 6’1” 195 Junior
Eugene Wolff Waterloo 6’0” 195 Senior
Defensive Linemen:
Matthew Motl Marshall 5’11” 210 Sophomore
Maximos Besl Waterloo 6’3” 235 Senior
Defensive Ends:
Jack Hellenbrand Marshall 6’4” 205 Senior
Luke Fiedorowicz Waterloo 6’1” 195 Senior
Flex Defense:
Bryce Frank Marshall 5’10” 185 Senior
Derek Lindert Pardeeville 6’1” 190 Senior
Punter:
Eugene Wolff Waterloo 6’0” 195 Senior
Kicker:
Caden Brugger Dodgeland 5’10” 180 Senior
Special Teams Player:
Bryce Frank Marshall 5’10” 185 Senior
2021 Defensive Lineman of the Year
Maximos Besl — Waterloo
2021 Defensive Player of the Year (tie)
Bryce Frank – Marshall
Derek Lindert — Pardeeville
2021 Athlete of the Year (tie)
Caleb Jahnke – Markesan
Abel Espinoza — Clinton
2021 Coach of the Year
Matt Kleinheinz — Marshall
2021 Assistant Coach of the Year
Chris Lindert — Pardeeville
2nd Team All-Conference
Name School Ht. Wt. Year
Quarterback:
Ryan Mast Markesan 5’8” 160 Junior
Running Backs:
Micah Kracht Markesan 6’2” 190 Junior
Tyler Mast Markesan 5’10” 165 Sophomore
Wide Receiver:
Canon Siedschlag Marshall 6’2” 175 Senior
Joey Brown Palmyra-Eagle 5’8” 163 Sophomore
Tight End/Fullback:
Hayden Guenther Pardeeville 6’2” 216 Senior
Offensive Linemen:
Ethan Gerbitz Markesan 6’1” 175 Senior
Keegan Lauersdorf Waterloo 5’9” 170 Sophomore
Jake Gunderson Pardeeville 5’6” 208 Junior
Peircen Bingham Clinton 6’2” 245 Junior
John Appenfeldt Dodgeland 6’5” 298 Senior
Flex Offense:
Logan Slate Markesan 6’0” 170 Senior
Abel Espinoza Clinton 5’9” 150 Senior
Defensive Backs:
Cooper Setz Waterloo 5’11” 155 Junior
Abel Espinoza Clinton 5’9” 150 Senior
Caden Brugger Dodgeland 5’10” 180 Senior
Inside Linebackers:
Hayden Guenther Pardeeville 6’2” 216 Senior
Jace Christopherson Dodgeland 5’5” 150 Senior
Outside Linebacker:
Tyler Mast Markesan 5’10” 165 Sophomore
Devin Seth Pardeeville 6’0” 176 Senior
Defensive End:
Ben Palen Pardeeville 6’0” 220 Senior
Caleb Schoonover Clinton 6’0” 180 Senior
Flex Defense:
Hayden Quade Markesan 6’1” 160 Senior
Grant Koehl Clinton 6’0” 170 Senior
Punter:
Brock Straks Markesan 5’11” 160 Senior
Special Teams Player:
Eli Stein Cambridge 6’3” 220 Senior
Honorable Mention
Name School Ht. Wt. Year
Quarterback:
Cal Hush Waterloo 5’10” 150 Sophomore
Devin Seth Pardeeville 6’0” 176 Senior
Peyton Bingham Clinton 6’1” 164 Junior
Offensive Line:
Jacob Schwoch Markesan 5’10” 150 Junior
Mason Blazewicz Palmyra-Eagle 5’11” 193 Junior
Defensive Backs:
James Merryfield Palmyra-Eagle 5’8” 140 Junior
Outside Linebacker:
Dorian Phillips Clinton 6’1” 160 Senior
Defensive End:
Louie White Dodgeland 5’11” 250 Senior
John Appenfeldt Dodgeland 6’5” 298 Senior
Punter:
Hayden Guenther Pardeeville 6’2” 216 Senior
Caden Brugger Dodgeland 5’10” 180 Senior
Special Teams:
Caleb Stoll Markesan 5’10” 165 Junior
Devin Seth Pardeeville 6’0” 176 Senior
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.