FORT ATKINSON -- Lake Mills head coach Steve Hicklin and Fort Atkinson head coach Mike Hintz have a friendly relationship and mutual respect for one another.
It's part of the reason the two programs have squared off in nonconference play for five straight seasons.
Senior guards Cade Cosson and Carson Baker scored 10 points apiece as the Fort Atkinson boys basketball team secured a much-needed victory, topping Lake Mills 59-39 at PremierBank Gymnasium at FAHS on Friday.
The Blackhawks, who had lost the past four meetings to the L-Cats including 71-61 on Feb. 13, were stout and played defense with ferocity, holding the L-Cats to 10 first-half points en route to building a 15-point halftime cushion.
Fort junior forward Logan Kees converted an old-fashioned 3-point play on the team's opening possession of the second stanza. Baker went coast-to-coast for a layup after a steal and Kees hit a face up jumper to extend the margin to 32-10. A 3-pointer by Baker and layin by Cade Cosson, who scored eight points before halftime, made it 37-16 with 13 minutes, 15 seconds left.
After three close calls didn't go their way early on this season, Fort had some breathing room down the stretch.
Junior forward Drew Kloster added nine for the Blackhawks (2-3) and Kees and senior guard Scott Buchta finished with seven points apiece.
For Lake Mills (1-2), the game served as another opportunity for growth with an inexperienced roster in a road environment.
"This was another learning experience for us going on the road playing a good Badger Conference team," Hicklin said. "They gave us a lesson in physicality. We struggled with decision making in the first half. That got better in the second half again. Getting on track early in the game has been a struggle."
Sophomore forward Matthew Stenbroten led the L-Cats with 10 points, junior guard Liam Carrigan hit three 3s for his nine points and senior guard Ethan Foster and freshman guard AJ Bender totaled seven points each.
"We did a better job finding good shots in the second half," Hicklin said. "We were settling for average shots in the first half. That will come with more experience. It will be important to look for our shot instead of the first available one."
The L-Cats host Waterloo on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
FORT ATKINSON 59, LAKE MILLS 39
Lake Mills 10 29 -- 39
Fort Atkinson 25 34 -- 59
Lake Mills (fg ft-ftm pts) -- Rguig 1 0-0 2, Stenbroten 4 2-2 10, Bender 3 1-1 7, Foster 3 0-0 7, Radloff 0 1-2 1, Carrigan 3 0-0 9, Horkan 1 0-0 2, Ruedebusch 0 1-2 1. Totals 15 5-7 39.
Fort Atkinson -- Chapman 1 0-0 2, Ebbert 1 0-0 2, Baker 4 0-0 10, Calloway 2 0-0 6, Buchta 3 0-0 7, Kucken 2 0-2 4, C. Cosson 4 1-2 10, Kloster 4 1-1 9, Kammer 0 2-2 2, Kees 3 1-1 7. Totals 24 5-8 59.
Three-point goals -- LM (Carrigan 3, Foster 1) 4; FA (Baker 2, Calloway 2, Buchta 1, C. Cosson 1) 6.
Total fouls -- LM 7, FA 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.