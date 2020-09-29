PORTAGE — Watertown’s girls swim team defeated Portage 112-49 in a dual meet on Tuesday.
The Goslings posted first place finishes in seven events.
The 200 medley relay team of freshman Caty Kaczmarek, junior Hailey Mauel, senior Katie Johnson and freshman Rae Heier won in 2 minutes, 25.92 seconds.
Mauel won the 200 freestyle in 2:40.14 and took third in the 100 freestyle (1:15.07).
Heier won the 50 freestyle in 30.46 and added a second in the 100 freestyle (1:08.07).
The 200 freestyle team of junior Maura Prochaska, senior Naomi Vana, senior MaKayla Galecki and sophomore Olesya Kazina won in 2:18.66.
The B relay team of junior Megan Otto, sophomore Emma Harper, sophomore Ava-Lynn Clyde and freshman Addie Schuch placed second in 2:27.30.
Johnson added a win in the 100 backstroke in 1:19.37 while Kaczmarek placed second in 1:24.41. Galecki won the 100 breaststroke (1:47.28) while Vana placed third (1:59.92).
The 400 freestyle relay team of Johnson, Kaczmarek, Mauel and Heier won in 4:50.52.
The B relay team of van Zanten, Clyde, Prochaska and Galecki added a third in 5:14.74.
Junior Nicole van Zanten, sophomore Olesya Kazina, junior Maura Prochaska and senior Naomi Vana took third in the 200 medley relay in 2:39.24. In the 200 freestyle, van Zanten finished second (2:43.52) and Galecki took third (2:54.04).
Olesya and freshman Addie Schuch took second and third, respectively, in the 50 freestyle in 34.14 and 36.11.
Johnson and van Zanten placed second and third, respectively, in the 100 butterfly in 1:20.29 and 1:31.91.
In the 400 freestyle, Kazina finished second in 6:11.91 while freshman Justine Acker took third in 6:31.22.
Kaczmarek and Vana placed second and third, respectively, in the 200 individual medley in 2:54.31 and 3:29.71.
Watertown’s JV won 65-0.
