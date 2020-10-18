LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran scored on three straight possessions in the first half as the Warriors remained unbeaten with a 39-8 victory over Kewaskum Friday night at Lakeside Lutheran High School.
After the Warriors (3-0) posted a three-and-out their first possession, Lakeside Lutheran scored on three straight drives to take an 18-0 lead into halftime. The Warriors scored the first points of the second half and the Indians (0-2) never got the game to under a three-possession game.
“We showed some rust early on, but the kids stuck with it and got better as the game went along,” Lakeside head coach Paul Bauer said. “I especially liked the fourth-down stops by our defense.”
Senior running back Ian Olszewski got the scoring started in the first quarter with an 18-yard rushing touchdown to put the Warriors up 6-0 with 3:20 left in the first after a missed extra point.
Lakeside forced a quick punt and with 12.8 seconds in the quarter, the Warriors made it 12-0 after senior running back Micah Cody ran up the middle for a 28-yard score.
After another defensive stop, Lakeside Lutheran struck again with 11:01 left in the second quarter. Senior quarterback Nathan Chesterman tossed a screen pass to fellow senior Tersony Vater, who ran it down the right-side of the field for a 50-yard touchdown.
Vater ended the game with team-highs in catches (four) and receiving yards (83).
Cody scored the Warriors third 20-plus yard touchdown in the third quarter after he found the end zone on the ground from 20 yards out with 7:04 to make it 25-0 Lakeside.
Kewaskum finally broke its drought with a 5-yard rushing touchdown with 2:58 in the third quarter. It would be the Indians only score of the game.
Senior Spencer Sturgill scored the final two touchdowns of the game, the first a 10-yard rushing touchdown with 9:31 left in the fourth quarter. The running back struck again with 6:15 in the final quarter from 19-yards out to give the Warriors their 39 points.
Fitting for senior night, all six of Lakeside’s scores were scored by senior players.
“This is a bigger than usual senior class for us,” said Bauer of the 18 seniors. “Most of them have played together since youth football and their all good football players.”
Chesterman arguably had his best game of the season at quarterback, going 7-11 for 148 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.
He also carried the ball 17 times for 55 yards.
Cody led Lakeside’s lethal running attack with eight carries for 109 yards and two touchdowns.
Overall, the Warriors rushed for 297 yards and five touchdowns.
Lakeside Lutheran takes on rival Lake Mills next Friday on the road at 7 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 39, KEWASKUM 8
Lakeside 12 6 7 14 — 39
Kewaskum 0 0 8 0 — 8
Scoring plays
First quarter
LL — Olszewski 18 run (kick no good) 3:20
LL — Cody 29 run (kick no good) 0:12
Second quarter
LL — Vater 50 pass from Chesterman (kick good) 9:01
Third quarter
LL — Cody 20 run (kick no good) 7:04
K — Melzer 5 run (two point good) 2:58
Fourth quarter
LL — Sturgill 10 run (kick good) 9:31
LL — Sturgill 19 run (kick good) 6:15
Team statistics
Total offense — K 233, LL 445. Passing yards — K 63, LL 148, Rushing yards — K 170, LL 297. First downs — K 13, LL 20. Penalties-yards — K 5-50, 4-25.
Individual statistics
Passing (att-comp-yds-td-int) — K Daniel 9-18-63-0-1, LL Chesterman 7-11-148-1-0. Rushing (att-yds-td) — K Melzer 14-57-1, LL Cody 8-109-2. Receiving (rec-yds-td) — K Droese 6-52-0, LL Vater 4-83-1.
