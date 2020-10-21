Another edition of the Slider Bowl is here.
Lakeside Lutheran (3-0) will play at Lake Mills (3-1) on Friday night at 7 p.m. in a battle of state-ranked foes.
The Warriors are the seventh-ranked team in the Associated Press medium-sized school division and are fourth in the WisSports.net Coaches’ Poll for Division 5.
The L-Cats come in as the first team receiving votes in the AP medium-sized rankings, unofficially making them 11th, and are fifth in the D4 Coaches’ Poll.
The last time a road team won in the annual series was Sept. 30, 2011 when Lakeside was victorious, 48-14.
As is the case in rivalry games, however, all of the above gets thrown out the window at kickoff.
“It’s going to be a great matchup,” Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. “Two really good football teams. When we met following the Watertown game on Sunday, I didn’t have to say much for those guys to be locked in to what needs to happen this week in practice. They are laser focused. Hopefully it’s a nice night on Friday. Should be a good game.”
“Hopefully both sides are staying healthy this week so we can play another game this week,” Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer added. “We are treasuring every opportunity.”
The L-Cats won last season’s meeting at home 49-14, forcing four turnovers and amassing 478 total yards. Senior quarterback Adam Moen threw for 348 yards while running for 71 more, totaling five touchdowns.
“Moen is the guy that makes it so tough,” Bauer said. “He’s an excellent passer and a good runner. Dual-threat quarterbacks always stress a defense.”
Lake Mills’ offense features more designed tailback runs this season. Senior running back Charlie Cassady enters on the heels of a 132-yard rushing performance on 11 totes, including a score in the run and receiving game, during a 49-24 victory over Watertown in week 4. Moen finished 10-for-16 passing for 222 yards, rushing for three scores and throwing for two more.
“They are so balanced,” Bauer said. “You come up with a scheme you hope is going to make it possible to allow you to get stops. You know they are going to put points up. You have to keep enough in the box to slow down the run. You have to stop the run first. That’s where we’ve started and then go from there.”
Lake Mills’ defense surrendered 393 total yards against the Goslings last week, including 225 yards through the air on 14-for-32 passing.
“They have lots of kids returning on defense and are very stout,” Bauer said. “We don’t see any weaknesses. Our kids need to play good, physical football. Sustain drives and keep their offense off the field. We are going to have to put some points up. There’s no doubt about that.”
Lakeside returned from a one-week hiatus to topple Kewaskum 39-8 in week 4 to remain unbeaten. The Warriors rushed it for just shy of 300 yards, including 109 by senior running back Micah Cody on eight carries. Senior quarterback Nathan Chesterman threw for a career-best 148 yards on 7-for-11 passing. Lakeside also had its longest pass touchdown of the season on a 50-yard score by senior wideout Tersony Vater.
“Cody, who plays running back and middle linebacker, is a great athlete and a big kid,” Huber said. “We can’t wrap him up with an arm tackle. We need to get hats on him in the run game when we are trying to block him.
“The veer option challenges a defenses discipline. They have several athletes that can make a play on every down in senior John O’Donnell, a 6-foot-5, 200-pound tight end, and Vater, a fast receiver on the outside that runs good routes. Chesterman does a good job. We’ve got our work cut out for us defensively.
“They’ve been running the same stuff offensively for a while and they are really good at it. They are the kind of team that you know what’s coming. They are going to run the veer and either you are good to stop or you aren’t.”
Huber was impressed with the Warriors’ defensive line play on film.
“It’s an interesting game for us up front,” he said. “Their front six or seven on defense is as good as we’ve seen. The offensive line is as good as we’ll see.
“They are very confident in their defensive six or seven. The difference between Lakeside and Lake Mills this year versus years in the past is that they have to account for the run. That will be a telltale on how this game goes.”
MARKESAN (0-3) at WATERLOO (2-1)
Waterloo’s football team hosts Markesan in an Eastern Suburban Conference game on Friday in week 5.
The Pirates are now 2-0 in league play after a 35-26 victory at home against Pardeeville last week, a game that saw junior running back Eugene Wolff run for 159 yards on 23 carries with three scores. Senior Jackson Christianson’s 43-yard touchdown catch from senior quarterback Blake Huebner broke the game open in the third quarter. Huebner finished 3-for-5, throwing for 58 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
The Hornets enter on the heels of a 12-8 setback at home versus Marshall in week 4 and are 0-2 in league play.
Markesan is averaging 7.3 points a game and has failed to eclipse the 10-point mark this season.
The Hornets have tried just 17 passes, completing only three. Sophomore Micah Kracht (46 carries for 183 yards) and junior quarterback Hayden Quade (48 carries for 156 yards and two scores) are the vocal points of a run-heavy offense.
The Pirates rushed for 246 yards as a team last week. A similar performance may be key in a game that may be light on downfield passing.
DODGELAND (0-2) at HUSTICON (0-1)
Two longtime rivals who met up for a preseason scrimmage will square off again when Dodgeland travels to face Horicon/Hustisford on Friday at Discher Park.
“We were both missing players during the scrimmage, so things could change quite a bit,” Husticon football coach Shannon Mueller said. “(Dodgeland coach Paul Scheel) has changed his offense. We have changed ours as well. They changed their defense. You learn more about your kids after you get a chance to watch them play. The scrimmage was huge for both us. We were stoked they were willing to do it. We learned some more things about our kids.”
The Marshfalcons will key on Dodgeland senior running back Andrew Benzing.
"Dodgeland put Benzing in the backfield, and they are getting him the ball,” Mueller said. “He is a senior with some length and a little more toughness. It helped seeing him versus Palmyra. Caden Brugger is inexperienced at quarterback, but he’s a good athlete. They still have a big, strong line. I am in a major shortage with linemen."
Dan Janiszewski will start for Husticon at quarterback and Aydan Schwark returns from injury on the offensive line, as do Garrett Brugger and Josh Thomsen.
Scheel agreed the scrimmage was a lot different than what he expects to see on Friday.
“They like to do lot of sweeps with 10, Austin Vincent,” School said. “They definitely want to give the ball to 80 (Dylan Kuehl) as often as they can. Gavin Stark is a big force in the defensive line. They are going to try to stop our pulling guards we have in the wing-t.
They have good quarterback, a solid kid who is a good runner and passer. They have those two tall kids on the outside Blake Peplinski and Kuehl. Those boys are over six foot. Not too many other programs our size who have athletes who are that tall that can play out in space and be out on the island. Andrew Benzing had done everything we asked him to do. We want to get the ball in his hands.
We line him up in multiple areas of the field and try to get the ball to him as often as possible.
"COVID is a variable there is no coaching book you can read to understand how to handle it. Daily, you don’t know if you are going to have your entire team based on protocols you have to follow. But everybody is in the same boat/ We just go and practice with who we have. At least Dodge County Health and our administration allowed us to play football in the fall. Some schools jumped right to the spring."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.