Watertown hosts Milton for homecoming in a Badger-Large football game on Friday.
Both teams enter the game with 2-3 overall records and 1-2 conference marks. The loser will be all but mathematically eliminated from playoff consideration.
The Red Hawks are coming off a 17-0 win over Janesville Parker. Sophomore quarterback Brayden Bastian threw for 58 yards and one touchdown. Zack Bothun led the ground attack with 21 carries for 59 yards. Jack Campion also ran for a score.
“They run a spread offense, with a variety of formations,” Watertown football coach Benji Kamrath said. “They try to create mismatches with numbers when they run the ball. They’ll run inside zone, a trap and power. They like to run the quarterback as well. They’ll use a wildcat formation. Jack Campion, who is a great basketball athlete, plays strong safety and also plays some on offense. They will use him as a wildcat quarterback and run him as well.
“They have put up some solid numbers throughout the five games. We are going to be have to be sound defensively, tackle well and not give up the big play. They have big receivers as well, which will be a tough matchup for our kids.”
Milton runs a base 43 defense.
“They have shown an aggressive defense,,” Kamrath said. “They bring blitzes often from all over. They did it a few years ago. Looking at film from Parker and Waunakee, they did the same thing against them. They force you to either run into a 6-1 blitz. It’s difficult to find a crease or get to the edge. We have to be solid in protection when they bring six, be good up front, be aware of blitzes, and still be able to run the ball into it when they run that. (In the passing game), we need to find someone on matchups, get some accurate throws and get some guys in space.”
Sophomore Reece Kamrath will make his first varsity start for the Goslings in place of injured starter Caleb Huff. Kamrath took snaps in garbage time of the season opener and Brookfield East, then played three-quarters of the game when Huff sustained a different injury and threw a pair of touchdown passes in the 34-28 loss at Janesville Craig.
“I feel like Reece will be able to step in and do the job,” coach Kamrath said. “That’s why we gave him reps in the first game. I am proud of the way he stepped in and led our offense (against Craig).
“He’s done extremely well at the JV level. We’ll continue to prepare and watch a lot of film, and give him as many reps as we can. We have to continue to run the ball well and protect and get open. Everyone has to do their job. It’s not just one guy taking the weight of putting the points up. If we do our jobs as a whole, we’ll be really good. Our defense did lot of good things on film last week. We continue to play extremely hard on both sides of ball. It’s just a matter of executing better in key situations.
“We’ll take it one game at a time. This being homecoming week is always really fun for the kids, the school and the community. We just had our powderpuff game. It was one of the best attended ones I have seen. There were a lot of administrators refereeing, a lot of kids coaching and a lot of people in the crowd. There’s nothing like it in terms of school spirit. We’re looking forward to Friday.”
