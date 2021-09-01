766

High scores: Adam Trexler 716, Craig Frank 705, Jim Bird 680, Scott Peirick 680, Todd Saeger 668, Jason Peirick 662, Jeremy Wolfe 656, Dean Grassman 654, Bryant Preinfalk 648, Brian Loppnow 646, Keven Roethle 638, Josh Smulders 633, Mark Herold 622, Adam Wagner 614, Andy Fenske 603, Denny Loppnow 603, Jay Schwartz 600

Standings

Division 1

Froemming Realty;24

United Country Real Estate;18

Erin's Bar;16

Driftwood Taxidermy;11

ZBM;9

Mel's Garage;3

Division 2

Rednex Pro Shop;18

Komo Pattern;18

Team Patti;16.5

Watertown Bowl North;10.5

Kathy's Buffalo;9

