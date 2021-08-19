JUNEAU — Paul Scheel chimed in enthusiastically when asked about the highlights of the offseason.
“We had one!,” Scheel said when discussing his upcoming second season as Dodgeland’s football coach. “It was nice to see athletes getting involved in the weight room and speed/agility and everything else they are expected to do during the summer months. A year ago, we could not do anything until the middle of July. So, having a more normal offseason has been nice. We’ve had a camp, linemen went to events, and we went to 7-on-7 competitions.”
Dodgeland finished 0-6 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Four seniors with returning experience will lead the Trojans this year.
Anchoring the offensive line are seniors John Appenfeldt and Louis White.
“John has been an All-conference performer for two seasons on both side of the ball,” Scheel said. “John has gone to camps this oof season to continue to improve. He worked very hard in the weight room and during speed and agility this off season. We look for big things from him again this season.
“Louie is a tough young man. He is an extremely hard worker and we look for Louie to lead our younger individuals as the year goes on. Last season Louie was an honorable mention All-conference selection.”
Senior fullback and linebacker Caden Brugger and senior receiver and outside linebacker Jace Christopherson are also back.
“Caden has worked very hard since last season,” Scheel said. “He has been lifting to improve his strength and has worked hard on his speed this off-season. Caden will be moving to two new positions this season where it should fit his skill set better. Caden has been an All-Conference performer in the past and look for the same from him this season.
“Jace was an Honorable Mention All-Conference Player a year ago. We look for Jace to continue to grow and develop into a great leader as he has shown this summer with our younger kids.”
Three upperclassmen who return to the program after taking last season off figured to play a major role. They are senior two-way lineman Rogan Derge, junior two-way lineman Brendan Rushing and senior receiver and defensive back Tristan Hahn.
“(Those three) did not play last season due to the things that were/are going on in our world,” Scheel said. “(All three) had solid seasons (two years ago) and we look for them to do the same coming into this season.”
Sophomore running back and defensive back Thomas Tredeau is new to the school and the program.
“Thomas has moved into our district this past school year,” Scheel said. “He played baseball for us last spring. Thomas came to our strength and conditioning and showed great capacity to learn new things fast. Thomas also shows some nice acceleration, too. At this point, I’m not sure where he’d fit in yet but he has put in the necessary amount of work to potentially have success this season.”
Sophomore Mikey Milfred joins the varsity at running back and defensive back.
“I’m also a track coach and the sprint coaches kept talking about this young man that has some potential to do great things with his speed on the football field,” Scheel said.
Junior Joey Statz is expected to be a welcome addition at running back and outside linebacker.
“Joey has worked very hard this offseason during our strength and conditioning sessions,” Scheel said. “Joey brings his lunch bucket every day. Joey is a farm kid and I believe that is where he has got his work ethic from to potentially have a successful season.”
Scheel expects Dodgeland’s Wing-T offense to be much improved this season.
“We look to be more athletic upfront compared to a year ago,” Scheel said. “After last season starting so late in Dodge County and the kids having so much thrown at them in a short period of time, I feel that going through camp and having an understating of our concepts has helped us be leaps and bounds compared to where we were at the start of last season.”
The Trojans should also fare better with their 3-4 defense.
“In order for us to be successful in this defense we will need to be able to find safeties that like to play downhill,” Scheel said. “At linebacker, we will be young and very inexperienced so we will have to grow and mature in a hurry. On the defensive line, we will have plenty of kids that are going to be fresh all of the time so our rotation could be beneficial for us. “
Dodgeland’s biggest loss from a year ago was the graduation of Andrew Benzing, a standout special teamer in the kicking game.
“We will need to fill a huge hole left from graduation,” Scheel said. “Our goal is going to be able to find someone that is going to be able to place the ball where we are asking them too. We cannot expect to have someone repeat what our kicker and punter has been able to do here the last couple of years and that is put the ball in the end zone on a majority of his kick offs. If we can get someone to understand the placement of where and why we want the ball to go there we will be OK.”
The Trojans were routed each week in 2020, but they were hamstrung due to missing players. Scheel hoped to rebuild the confidence the program had under Hall of Fame coach Doug Miller, who coached Scheel as a player in Waterloo.
“We need to be able to find success early,” Scheel said. “These seniors have not had a winning season during their high school career. When you have been beaten so many times and have not felt successful it is hard to understand how to be successful. As a coaching staff we are very motivated to help them go out as winners. Play by play we need to find a way to get better. If were able to focus on the play/task at hand and continue to build on success good things will happen. I’ve always been told good things happen to people who are patient and this group of seniors have been as patient as a group as I’ve ever been around in my coaching career.”
Dodgeland enters the newly formed version of the old Eastern Suburban Conference, which hasn’t existed since the turn of the century. Familiar foes from the Trailways include Markesan, Pardeeville and Palmyra-Eagle. The Trojans resume age-old rivalries with historic ESC rivals Cambridge, Marshall and Waterloo.
The Trojans travel to face Waterloo on Oct. 1. Scheel coached the Pirates and played for them growing up.
“I spent 21 years as part of that program — four as a player, 11 as an assistant coach, and six as a head coach,” Scheel said. “My parents never missed a game while I was at Waterloo. My mom passed away in 2017 after my last season there and my dad more recently in 2021. They were at ever game no matter how far away it was. They loved their road trips and I was happy they made it all of the time.
“The entire staff at Waterloo I’ve either coached or they were a part of my staff with the exception of (head coach) Dave Frisell and one other person they hired recently. That week I’ll make sure the kids know that it is about them and the team across from them and not any other people … just the players going after the victory. I do believe that it will be an emotional night for me since I was there so long and knowing my parents always sat in the same spot every home game.”
