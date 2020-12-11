WAUPUN -- Junior guard Tom Balge led all scorers with 19 points as the Luther Prep boys basketball team improved to 2-0, defeating host Central Wisconsin Christian 62-51 on Friday.
"Balge had a great night and got to the hoop when he needed to," Luther Prep boys basketball coach Nate Kieselhorst said. "He was 9-for-10 from the field. He was able to get past the defender guarding him and got to the rim pretty consistently. That helped us a lot. When they collapsed on him, he found other guys. He had seven or eight assists. He was doing a nice job facilitating too. He's doing a very nice job considering he's experienced at the one spot."
Junior forward Thomas Koelpin finished with nine points, seven of which came after halftime, and senior guard Atticus Lawrenz had seven points.
Luther Prep led 34-30 at the break despite senior forward Nick Montgomery and junior forward Marcus Fitzsimmons battling foul trouble. CWC managed 21 second-half points.
"Overall I was happy with the defense. We gave up too many chances on the offensive boards," Kieselhorst said. "We kept them in front of us which was great to see. We only had a four- to six-point lead until the last five or six minutes when we opened it to 11. CWC would get it within four on a few occasions and every time they made a run, our guys held their ground and kept their composure. That's great to see for guys who haven't had a lot of time on the court. They never relinquished the lead.
"I give them a lot of credit for that. We are going 10 guys deep and they're all contributing in a variety of different ways, keeping fresh legs on the floor and not losing much in the process.
"We had four guys in foul trouble early. Montgomery and Fitzsimmons weren't able to contribute a lot, but Justus Borgwardt and David Baumann did a nice job holding down the fort. Koelpin was a spark plug in the second half. Shevey and Guse did a nice job complementing the guards when they came in. It was a nice team effort."
After shooting 46 percent from beyond the arc in Monday's victory over Winnebago Lutheran Academy, the Phoenix were 2-for-15 from 3-point range.
Senior forward Ben McKean led the Crusaders (2-1) with 16 points.
Luther Prep plays at state-ranked Lake Country Lutheran today at 7:15 p.m.
LUTHER PREP 62,
CENTRAL WISCONSIN CHRISTIAN 51
Luther Prep 34 28 -- 62
CWC 30 21 -- 51
Luther Prep (fg ft-fta pts) -- Shevey 2 0-0 4, Lawrenz 3 1-2 7, Balge 9 0-0 19, Guse 2 0-0 5, Fix 0 5-7 5, Koelpin 3 3-5 9, Montgomery 1 1-3 3, Fitzsimmons 2 0-0 4, Borgwardt 1 0-0 2, Baumann 2 0-0 4. Totals 25 10-17 62.
Central Wisconsin Christian (fg ft-fta pts) -- Westra 1 3-4 5, Syens 4 2-3 12, Vander Werff 3 2-5 9, C. Vlietstra 2 0-0 5, McKean 6 4-5 16, Hoekstra 1 0-0 2, J. Vlietstra 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 11-20 51.
3-point goals -- LP 2 (Balge 1, Guse 1); CWC 4 (Syens 2, Vander Werff 1, C. Vlietstra 1). Total fouls -- LP 21, CWC 17.
