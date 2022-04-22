COLUMBUS — Luther Prep’s softball team fell to Columbus 22-2 in a Capitol North game on Thursday.

Sophia and Madelyn Eckl each had two hits for Luther Prep (0-4 overall and in conference).

COLUMBUS 22, LUTHER PREP 2

Luther Prep 001 01 — 2 7 5

Columbus 237 10 — 22 20 1

WP: Peck

LP: M. Eckl

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LP (M. Eckl L 3-9-12-3-4-1 E Bortulin 1-11-10-10-0-0), C (Peck W 4-5-2-1-0-6, Conley 1-2-0-0-0-1)

Leading hitters — LP (M. Eckl 2x3, 2B, S. Eckl 2x3), C (Sullivan 4x4, Peck 4x4, 2B, Hayes 3x3, 2B, Kelm 2x3)

