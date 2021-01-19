MILWAUKEE -- Junior forward Grace Schmidt finished with a game-high 26 points as the Luther Prep girls basketball team beat host University School of Milwaukee 55-44 in a nonconference game on Tuesday.
Schmidt had 20 first-half points as the Phoenix (5-3) built a 34-30 halftime edge.
"It was a good battle in the first half and we were able to work ball inside," Luther Prep girls basketball coach Mark Schroeder said. "They did some box and 1 on Schmidt and doubled down on her. She was still able to squeak out 26 for the game. We had problems hitting from the outside the whole game with only one 3-pointer. In the second half, we made a nice run and got up 12 or so and coasted with that."
Despite facing double teams, Schmidt was still able to score in the paint.
"We tried posting her up and she was able even with the double team to get shots up," Schroeder said of Schmidt. "In the second half they stretched a little more on defense and tried trapping us up top. That made us make tough passes, but it also left other people open. We were able to work it around and score."
Senior guard Grace Kieselhorst added nine points and senior forward Taylor Zellmer tallied eight points for LPS, which has won three consecutive.
USM (7-2) got outscored 21-14 in the second half and saw its four-game win streak snapped. Junior guard Molly Janssen led the Wildcats with 20 points and sophomore guard Mya Hartjes added 15.
"It was blow for blow in the first half with Hartjes and Janssen slashing through the lane," Schroeder said. "In the second half we made some adjustments and played good helpside defense. We tried to deny Hartjes the ball. Grace Kieselhorst did a phenomenal job on Hartjes. She face guarded Hartjes and didn't let her get the ball or shots off. We tried to lock those two girls down and make everyone else beat us. The girls played really good helpside defense tonight.
"Our girls did a good job working the ball around, kept composure and it was really a hard-fought scrapping game on both sides. USM played really aggressive and our girls responded too."
Luther Prep travels to face Lakeside Lutheran on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
LUTHER PREP 55,
UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MILWAUKEE 44
Luther Prep 34 21 — 55
University School of Milwaukee 30 14 — 44
LUTHER PREP (fg ft-fta pts) — A. Kieselhorst 3 0-0 6, Paulsen 1 0-0 2, Fitzsimmons 2 0-0 4, G. Kieselhorst 4 1-2 9, Schmidt 12 1-5 26, Zellmer 4 0-1 8. Totals 26 2-8 55.
UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MILWAUKEE — Hartjes 5 5-6 15, Dyke 3 0-1 7, Janssen 8 4-8 20, Blasani-Bush 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 9-15 44.
3-point goals: LP 1 (Schmidt 1); USM 1 (Dyke 1). Total fouls: LP 13; USM 12.
