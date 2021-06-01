WALWORTH — Claire Beck connected on two of the Eagles' four homers as Jefferson cruised to an 18-0 Rock Valley win over host Big Foot on Tuesday.
Beck finished the game 3-for-3, with two of her hits going over the fence. Her three hits powered a five-RBI day. Julia Ball and Eden Dempsey also hit home runs in the victory.
Dempsey collected four RBIs.
Savannah Serdynski, Brittney Mengel and Dempsey scored three times each.
Beck and Ball combined for a one-hitter in the circle. Beck pitched three innings, giving up one hit while striking out eight batters.
Jefferson — ranked No. 1 in Division 2 — continued its perfect campaign, moving to 16-0 overall and 13-0 in the Rock Valley with the win.
JEFFERSON 18, BIG FOOT 0
Jefferson 542 61X X — 18 17 1
Big Foot 000 00X X — 0 1 4
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — J: Beck 3-1-0-1-8; BF: Arnold 3.1-11-10-4-4.
Leading hitters — J: Serdynski 2x3, Mengel 2x3, Dempsey 3x4 (HR, 2B), Beck 3x3 (2xHR), Messmann 2x4, Ball 3x4 (HR).
