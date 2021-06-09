LAKE MILLS — Derek Bruce and Andy Carpenter each hit home runs in an eight-run fourth inning as the Lake Mills baseball team won its fourth straight game, topping visiting Poynette 13-2 in a Capitol North game on Tuesday.
The L-Cats (12-12, 2-8 Capitol North) entered the fourth inning ahead 5-1 before plating eight runners on eight hits.
Brandon Topel singled to lead off the inning before Sam Giombetti, who was 3-for-4 with two runs scored, doubled to center. Caden Belling followed with the second of his two doubles, scoring Topel. Bruce dug in next and launched an 0-1 pitch over the right field fence to make it 9-2 with no out in the frame. Two hitters later, Carpenter hit a solo shot to center on an 0-1 offering. Giombetti had a two-RBI single to cap the inning.
Ethan Foster earned the decision, working three innings while allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits, striking out two and walking five. Belling struck out three in two scoreless to finish the five-inning game.
Belling had a run-scoring double and scored in the first inning. Elijah Lee had an RBI base knock and Topel drove in a run on a sacrifice fly in the second to make it 4-1 L-Cats.
Carpenter was 2-for-3 and Bruce drove in three runs.
Lake Mills is the No. 5 seed in its WIAA Division 2 bracket and will play at No. 4-seeded Big Foot in a regional quarterfinal on Thursday at 5 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 13, POYNETTE 2
Poynette 010 10 — 2 5 2
Lake Mills 221 8X — 13 13 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — P: Petersen (L; 3-9-9-8-5-2), McCormick 1-4-4-4-0-2); LM: Foster (W; 3-5-2-1-2-5), Belling (2-0-0-0-3-1).
Leading hitters — LM: Giombetti 3x4 (2B), Belling 2x4 (2 2B), Carpenter 2x3 (HR), De. Bruce (HR).
