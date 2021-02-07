MUKWANAGO — Oscar Wilkowski had waited a long time for his chance to qualify for the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament.
The fact that he needed to wait an extra hour to do it was not a problem.
The Watertown sophomore buzzed through his first two matches at the Mukwanago sectional on Saturday, then lost a tough rematch against Oconomowoc’s Quintin Wolbert in the 120-pound finals on a last-second 4-3 decision.
Needing to win a wrestleback for second place to ensure his first trip to state, Wilkowski took care of business with an 11-2 major decision over Stoughton’s Chance Suddeth.
“It’s tough to lose a match like that (in the finals),” Watertown wrestling coach RJ Dilcher said. “That’s a heartbreaker. That just shows you the heart of the kid to be able to come back and compete. He got it done.”
Wilkowski (11-1) began the tournament with a quarterfinal pin over Reedsburg’s Nic Nobbe in 2 minutes, 32 seconds, then scored a 12-0 major decision over Janesville Craig’s Juan Armas in the semifinals.
The match with Wolbert was another great tussle between two highly-ranked competitors.
Just as he did in the regional final the previous week, Wilkowski scored the opening points and wrestled with the lead. He scored the opening takedown with 42 seconds left in the opening period after winning an insane scramble in which he nearly got caught in a cradle but managed to come out on top of it with control for a 2-0 lead.
Wolbert (15-2) scored an escape late in the period, but Wilkowski extended his lead back to two points with his own escape in the second period.
Needing to ride Wolbert out to win the title, Wilkowski was strong on top but couldn’t quite finish out the full two minutes. Wolbert scored the escape with 22 seconds left in the third period, then hipped in on a whizzer at the edge of the mat and was awarded the winning takedown with one second remaining.
“I just always like getting an early lead,” Wilkowski said. “I try to rack up points right off the whistle, try to keep the pace high. It was tough (at the end), with one second left. That’s why you’re never out of the match. You’ve always just got to keep wrestling. He got me this time, but hopefully, I’ll see him next week.”
Suddeth began the second place match wrestling on one knee, which slowed Wilkowski’s style down, but only delayed the inevitable. He scored a quick escape and got a single leg late in the second period, fought off an ankle pick counter and finished the move for a 3-0 lead.
He dominated the rest of the match, scoring takedowns off a scramble, a counter and then finishing a deep double on the edge while keeping his toes inbounds.
“(That stance) kind of slowed Oscar’s style for a bit, Dilcher said. “But guys break their plan once life gets a little tough. When that Stoughton kid started to get tired, he started to wrestle his old style and then Oscar was able to pounce on him.”
It was a testament to Wilkowski’s mental and physical toughness when it mattered the most.
“I just had to keep my composure, keep my cool, and bounce back after a loss,” Wilkowski said. “Everyone loses. (Once I saw what he was trying, my plan was) just try to bring him up to his feet and wrestle my own style, instead of his. Getting the first takedown definitely made a big difference.”
Wilkowski will compete at the Division 1 state tournament on Saturday at Kaukauna High School.
Junior Walker Wichman (138) finished fifth. Wichman (9-3) pinned Sauk Prairie’s Carson Saladis at 3:23 of the quarterfinals, then lost a 10-5 decision to Mukwanago’s Tyler Goebel (14-1) in the semifinals after giving up back points early in the match.
He then lost a 2-0 decision to Pewaukee’s Jacob Bruner (18-4) in the consolation semifinals and finished out the season with an 11-3 major decision over Oregon’s Brandon Liddle in the fifth place match.
“Walker, he’s got things that he’s got to work on, but I think going with the coaches’ choices and listening to what he needs to work on and diving all in on that for next season will be key,” Dilcher said.
Senior heavyweight Sait Hernandez lost a 12-1 major decision to Fort Atkinson’s Dorian Burhans in the quarterfinals and was pinned by Verona’s Jay Hanson in 51 seconds of the consolation semifinals.
“Real proud of Sait for making it this far,” Dilcher said. “Just to have him in our program has been awesome, for him and us. He’s always been a super respectful kid in our room and we’re going to miss him.”
Senior Kolten Blome (152) was not able to compete after testing positive earlier in the week for COVID-19.
“Tough break for Kolten to be quarantined and not be able to compete, but I called him up and said, ‘At least you made it to the state tournament last year and no one will ever be able to take that away from you’,” Dilcher said. “It’s a good feeling to have qualified once.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.