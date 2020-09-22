James Hafenstein

Lake Mills freshman James Hafenstein (left) runs at the Palmyra-Eagle Invitational on Aug. 27. Hafenstein placed 11th overall Tuesday at the Duck Pond Invitational to help the Lake Mills boys to a third-place finish. 

 Jack Miller

FONTANA — Freshman Ava Vesperman paced the Lake Mills girls cross country team to its fifth straight top finish of the season on Tuesday at the four-team Duck Pond Invitational in Fontana.

Vesperman's time of 20 minutes, 57 seconds was fastest in the 47-runner field and helped the L-Cats to 37 points, edging Luther Prep by three.

Lake Mills senior Brooke Fair placed second in 21:10. Seniors Lauren Winslow (5th, 22:19), Jade Pitta (14th, 23:39) and sophomore Jenna Hosey (15th, 23:55) also scored for the L-Cats.

For the Phoenix, freshman Jemimah Habben was fourth in 22:09. Also scoring were senior Katelyn Mensching (6th, 22:37), junior Marie Drechsler (9th, 23:09), freshman Alexis Veenhuis (10th, 23:22) and senior Hope Sulzle (11th, 23:35).

The Luther Prep boys placed second with 39 points, seven behind first-place Kenosha St. Joseph, and Lake Mills was third with 68 points.

Freshmen Elliott Heiderich placed second in 18:29 and Ezekiel Finkbeiner was third in 18:30. Also scoring were sophomore Lucas Holtz (9th, 20:06), junior Jason Horn (12th, 20:42) and senior Nathan Rundgren (13th, 20:58).

The L-Cat boys were led by senior Quentin Saylor (5th, 19:26). Freshman James Hafenstein (11th, 20:32), senior Jaren Laws (14th, 21:02), sophomore Landon Dierkes (18th, 21:37) and senior Sam Giombetti (20th, 21:46) also scored.

Lake Mills competes at the Fennimore Invite on Saturday at 8:15 a.m.

Luther Prep competes in a multi-team event at Homestead Hollow Park in Germantown on Oct. 1.

Team scores - girls: Lake Mills 37, Luther Prep 40, Catholic Central 50, Kenosha St. Joseph 119.

Team scores - boys: Kenosha St. Joseph 32, Luther Prep 39, Lake Mills 68, Big Foot 99.

Tags

Load comments