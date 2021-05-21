Watertown tumbled out of first place in the Badger South after being swept by Oregon at Washington Park on Thursday.
In the first game, Oregon (6-4, 5-3 in conference) posted three-run rallies in the fourth and fifth innings to win 6-1.
Watertown (5-4, 5-3) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Taylor Walter led off with a double and later scored on an error.
Brevin Brisack hit a two-run triple for Oregon in the fourth. Eli Haufle hit a three-run double for the Panthers in the fifth.
Watertown loaded the bases with three straight walks against Oregon starter Spencer Buskager with two outs in the top of the sixth, but reliever James Heller got Walter to ground into a force out to end the threat.
Damon Lee took the loss, allowing six runs (three earned) on five hits with six strikeouts and one walk over six innings.
In the second game, Watertown was held to just two hits in a 7-0 loss.
Oregon starter Brevin Brisack struck out five and walked four over five innings. Five Panthers drove in a run.
Brady Martin took the loss for the Goslings, who host league leader Milton in another Badger South doubleheader on Saturday at 11 a.m.
“We did not show up to play tonight,” Watertown baseball coach Andy Cashin said.
“We made a lot of mistakes and were not ready to play mentally or physically. I hope we can learn from this and improve.”
Game 1
OREGON 6, WATERTOWN 1
Watertown 100 000 0 — 1 5 5
Oregon 000 330 X — 6 5 2
WP: Buskager
LP: Lee
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Walter 3-1-1-0, Schauer 4-0-2-0, Sellnow 4-0-2-0, Martin 3-0-0-0, Dominguez 3-0-0-0, Clifford 2-0-0-0, Adrian 2-0-0-0, Lehman 2-0-0-0, Kehl 2-0-0-0 Totals 25-1-5-0
Oregon (ab-r-h-rbi) — Panzer 4-0-2-1, Walter 3-0-0-0, Tyler Soule 4-0-0-0, Niaves 3-0-0-0, Fry 2-2-0-0, Buskager 2-0-1-0, Brisack 2-2-1-2, Haufle 3-0-1-3, Jameson 2-0-0-0 Olson 0-2-0-0
2B — W (Walter), O (Haufle)
3B — O (Brisack)
Pitching — HO: Lee (W) 5 in 6, Buskager (O) 5 in 5.2, Heller (O) 0 in 1.1. R: Lee (W) 6, Buskager (O) 1, Heller (O) 0. SO: Lee (W) 6, Buskager (O) 6, Heller (O) 2. BB: Lee (W) 1, Buskager (O) 4, Heller (O) 0
Game 2
OREGON 7, WATERTOWN 0
Oregon 001 040 2 — 7 10 1
Watertown 000 000 0 — 0 2 4
WP: Brisack
LP: Martin
Oregon (ab-r-h-rbi) — Panzer 4-1-2-1, Walter 4-0-2-0, Soule 3-1-0-1, Maurice 3-1-1-1, Fry 3-1-0-0, Brisack 4-0-1-0, Haufle 3-1-1-1, Heller 4-0-2-1, Disch 4-1-1-0, Niaves 0-0-0-0, Olson 0-1-0-0 Totals 32-7-10-5
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Lehman 3-0-1-0, Schauer 4-0-0-0, Walter 3-0-0-0, Martin 1-0-0-0, Schneider 3-0-0-0, Lee 3-0-1-0, Durvernell 0-0-0-0, Joslyn 1-0-0-0, Pfeifer 1-0-0-0, Kehl 2-0-0-0, Adrian 1-0-0-0 Totals 22-0-2-0
2B — O (Heller)
Pitching — HO: Brisack (O) 2 in 5, Heller (O) 0 in 1.2, Fry (O) 0 in 0.1, Martin (W) 5 in 2.2, Schauer (W) 3 in 1.2, Walter (W) 2 in 2.1, Schneider (W) 0 in 0.1. R: Brisack (O) 0, Heller (O) 0, Fry (O) 0, Martin (W) 1, Schauer (W) 4, Walter (W) 2), Schneider (W) 0. SO: Brisack (O) 5, Heller (O) 1, Fry (O) 0, Martin (W) 2, Schauer (W) 0, Walter (W) 2, Schneider (W) 1. BB: Brisack (O) 4, Heller (O) 1, Fry (O) 0, Martin (W) 0, Schauer (W) 1, Walter (W) 2, Schneider (W) 0
