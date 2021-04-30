DEERFIELD — Johnson Creek’s girls track and field team finished third at the Deerfield Quad on Thursday.
Junior Adriell Patterson won the 300 hurdles in 54.61 seconds and sophomore Brittany Rue won the high jump at 4 feet, 10 inches to lead the Bluejays.
Patterson, Denalyn Siewert, Rue and Maggie Markus took second in the 1,600 relay in 5:04.49. Patterson, Siewert, Ella Olszewski and Rue also took second in 1:58.99.
“I was happy with how the team performed today, especially with a young squad,” Johnson Creek track and field coach Paula Constable said. “A majority of our team are freshman and sophomores and we’re excited to watch them develop. It’s nice to see increased numbers in the mid and distance group, as well as the throws. Lots of personal bests from preseason contact days.
“Brittany took first in the high jump. She also anchored the 800 and 1,600 relays. I expect her to be a big contributor to the sprints. Adriell took first in the 300 low hurdles with a time close to her personal best. She led off both the 800 and 1,600 relays. She looks really good for the first meet of the season. One of our goals is to get a relay back to state and our sprint crew looks good.”
Johnson Creek’s boys scored seven points. Michael Caminata took second in the 400 meter dash in 1:03.42 to lead the Bluejays.
Team scores — girls: Lodi 168, Deerfield 69, Johnson Creek 59, Cambridge 44
Team scores — boys: Cambridge 151, Lodi 84, Deerfield 79, Johnson Creek 7
