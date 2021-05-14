Jacob Oestreicher had two hits and three RBIs for the Johnson Creek Pioneers in a 12-2 Rock River League victory over the Watertown Cardinals on Sunday.
The Pioneers led 2-0 through two innings and broke the game open with a five-run rally in the third.
Josh Braunschweig earned the decision, allowing two earned runs on four hits with four strikeouts and eight walks through five innings. Ryan Molini threw four innings of scoreless relief.
Tim Traub took the loss for Watertown, allowing nine runs (eight earned) on six hits with five strikeouts and four walks over four innings. Henry Strupp finished up in relief.
Aaron Kumbier drove in both runs and Payton Foltz hit a double and a triple for the Cardinals, who host Rubicon on Sunday.
J. CREEK 12, WATERTOWN 2
J. Creek 205 110 001 — 12 10 0
Watertown 000 020 000 — 2 6 1
WP: Braunschweig LP: Traub
Johnson Creek (ab-r-h-rbi) — M. Molini 4-1-0-1, Donaldson 5-3-2-0, Knutson 4-4-2-1, Lauersdorf 4-1-1-1, D. Olszewski 1-0-0-0, Oestreicher 6-1-2-3, M. Olszewski 2-0-0-1, Braunschweig 3-2-1-1, Frey 4-0-2-1, R. Molina 4-0-0-1 Totals 37-12-10-10
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) —Roeseler 4-0-1-0, Kopplin 4-0-1-0, Strupp 4-1-1-0, Fotlz 4-1-2-0, Traub 5-0-0-0, de Galley 1-0-0-0, Kumbier 4-0-1-2, Jared Hill 2-0-0-0, Dominguez 2-0-0-0, Gallmann 2-0-0-0, J. Fischer 0-0-0-0, Sellnow 0-0-0-0 Totals 32-2-6-2
2B — JC (Knutson, R. Lauersdorf), W (Foltz) 3B — W (Foltz)
Pitching — HO: Braunschweig (JC 4 in 5, R. Molini (JC) 2 in 4, Traub (W) 6 in 4, Strupp (W) 4 in 5. R: Braunscheig (JC) 2, R. Molini (JC) 0, Traub (W) 9, Strupp (W) 3. SO: Braunschweig (JC) 4, R. Molini (JC) 5, Traub (W) 5, Strupp (W) 5. BB: Braunschweig (JC) 8, R. Molini (JC) 1, Traub (W) 4, Strupp (W) 1
