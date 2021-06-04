JUNEAU — Dodgeland/Hustisford split with Parkview in a pair of Trailways South softball games on Thursday.
Parkview won the first game 10-6. Mya Schreier had three hits and Morgan Kehl had two hits and drove in two runs for Dodgeland/Hustisford.
“We struggled defensively, but kept the bats going,” Dodgeland/Hustisford softball coach Michelle Biwer said.
Dodgeland/Hustisford (8-8, 5-4 in conference) won the second game, 5-3.
Autumn Soter hit a two-run homer during a three-run first inning that put Dodgeland/Hustisford in front for good.
“We had good team hitting again,” Biwer said. “We got out of some tight jams with runners on and some good defense.”
Morgan Kehl earned the decision, allowing three earned runs n eight hits with five strikeouts and one walk over five innings.
Game 1
PARKVIEW 10, DODGELAND/HUSTISFORD 6
Parkview 208 00 — 10 7 2
Dodge/Husty 202 02 — 6 8 3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — P (Stark W. 5-8-6-3-7-0), DH (Schall L, 3-7-10-2-1-1, Kehl 2-0-0-0-1-0)
Leading hitters — P (Meyers RBI, Wiedmer 2x3, 2B, RBI, Stacey 2x3, 2B, RBI, Nolan 2BI), DH (Schreier 3x3, Soter 2x3, 2B, Kehl 2x3, 2B, 2BI, Petges RBI)
Game 2
DODGELAND/HUSTISFORD 5, PARKVIEW 3
Dodge/Husty 311 00 — 5 8 1
Parkview 002 10 — 3 8 0
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — DH (Kehl W, 5-8-3-3-5-1), P (Stark 5-7-4-4-4-3)
Leading hitters — DH (Schreier 2x3, Soter HR, 2BI, Kehl RBI, Passig RBI, Holder RBI), P (Meyers 2x3, RBI, Stacy 2BI, Nolan 2x3, 2B)
