WIND POINT — For the second consecutive season, the Lake Mills boys soccer team’s season ended at the hands of The Prairie School.
The L-Cats fell to the Hawks 4-0 in a WIAA Division 3 sectional final Saturday at The Prairie School.
Last year Lake Mills lost to The Prairie School in a WIAA Division 4 state semifinal game, 8-0. The L-Cats also lost to The Prairie School three years ago in a sectional semifinal.
The Hawks (14-2-1) — the No. 1 ranked team in Division 3, according to Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association — led by just one goal at halftime after Cameron McPhee scored a goal in the second minute.
Daniel Dreifuerst scored a penalty kick in the 75th minute to extend the Hawk lead to 2-0. Dreifuerst added two more goals in the final 15 minutes to end with a hat trick.
Lake Mills ends the season 9-4-1. The L-Cats came back down from 3-0 in the second half of their regional final against St. Northwestern Military Academy to win 8-4 in overtime. Lake Mills then defeated rival Lakeside Lutheran 5-1 in the sectional semifinal.
