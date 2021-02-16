WAUKESHA — Scoring wasn’t an issue as the season progressed. Defense was.
Fourth-seeded Watertown hit plenty of shots in a Division 1 regional quarterfinal against fifth-seeded Waukesha North on Tuesday, but the Northstars hit a few more and came away with a 78-68 victory.
Senior guard Nate Handley scored 19 of his game-high 35 points in the second half for Waukesha North (2-19), which earned a trip to face top-seeded Arrowhead in a regional semifinal on Friday.
Watertown (7-11) would have hosted the game in a normal year, but the Goslings were forced to travel because the school district is not allowing fans this season and that was a WIAA requirement for hosting postseason games. An additional concern was facing a Northstars team that played tougher competition in the Classic 8 throughout the season.
Things looked promising in the first half, when Watertown knocked down seven 3-pointers and led by as many as 10 points.
Meyers scored 14 of his team-high 19 points in the first half, including four of his five 3s on the night. Junior forward Nate Gapinski hit two 3s in each half and finished with 16 points.
The Northstars trailed 29-19 with 4 minutes, 30 seconds left in the half after Meyers connected from the right corner, but responded with a 13-4 run to pull within one.
Waukesha North had an inside-outside game working well with Handley hitting long perimeter shots and 6-foot-4 freshman forward Jace Gilbert getting plenty of chances underneath. Gilbert missed several shots in the lane early, but eventually found his rhythm and finished with 20 points.
Junior guard Brady Martin hit a 3-pointer from the left elbow with 1:05 left in the half to send the Goslings into the break leading 36-32, but they couldn’t keep pace with Handley and Gilbert in the second half.
“They only had five kids score, but why do you need more than that when you have two kids scoring 55 points,” Watertown boys basketball coach Jim O’Leary said. “We scored enough points to win.
We just needed to end possessions with rebounds. They got too many second and third chances. Defense doesn’t stop until you get possession. We had some good possessions, but didn’t end them soon enough.”
O’Leary saluted seniors Jackson Wehner, Patrick Lampe and Kaleb Roberts afterwards, and the effort the entire team gave during a challenging season under pandemic conditions.
“Nothing will take away from that,” O’Leary said. “They did battle. They tried. We’ll get better. We’re going to miss three seniors. It’s great that we have 10 players back, but the three seniors will not be easy to replace. What they bring to us in terms of various skills and leadership, that doesn’t just automatically happen. We’ll have to develop strength in other areas.”
WAUKESHA NORTH 78,
WATERTOWN 68
Watertown 36 32 — 68
Waukesha North 32 46 — 78
Watertown (fg ft-fta pts) — Meyers 7 0-0 19, Shelton 2 0-0 4, Lampe 1 1-2 3, Kehl 1 0-0 2, Sellnow 1 0-0 2, Gapinski 6 0-1 16, Bohmann 1 0-0 2, Martin 1 0-0 3, Roberts 5 1-2 11, David 1 2-3 4, Clifford 1 0-0 2 Totals 27 4-8 68
Waukesha North (fg ft-fta pts) — Libby 3 2-3 8, Still 3 0-0 8, Demark 2 2-2 7, Handley 12 6-6 35, Gilbert 8 4-6 20 Totals 28 14-17 78
Three-point goals – W (Meyers 5, Gapinski 4, Martin 1), WN (Still 2, Demark 1, Handley 5)
Total fouls — W 19, WN 12
Fouled out — W (Gapinski, Bohmann)
