Connor Lehman
Buy Now

Watertown second baseman Connor Lehman flips to first in time for the out as shortstop Steven Gates follows the play during a Badger East baseball game against Waunakee on Tuesday at WHS. The Goslings led 5-0 through three innings but the visiting Warriors rallied for a 6-5 victory.

 Kevin Wilson

Waunakee rallied from a five deficit with six runs over the final four innings to pull out a 6-5 victory over Watertown’s baseball team on Tuesday at WHS.

Watertown (4-2, 2-2 Badger East) scored five runs in the third inning to grab a commanding lead.

Nathen Kehl drew a leadoff walk and the Goslings did the rest with two outs.

Brady Martin drew a walk and Ayden Schauer was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Evan Sellnow was also hit by a pitch to drive in the first run. Taylor Walter came up next and hit a ground ball single to center to drive in Martin. Courtesy runner Ralph Haumschild also scored on the throw to make it 3-0.

Nathan Walter continued the rally with a walk and John Clifford capped it off with a two-run single to left.

Schauer started and kept Waunakee (3-2, 3-0) scoreless through three innings, but the Warriors took advantage of four Gosling errors in the late innings to score three unearned runs. Schauer went 5 2/3 innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits with five strikeouts and one walk. Steven Gates took the loss in relief, allowing three runs (one earned) on three hits with no strikeouts or walks.

Waunakee scored the tying and go-ahead runs on a two-run error in the top of the seventh. The Goslings, who finished the game with just four hits, went down in order in the home half of the seventh to end it.

“Thought we had the game in control up 5-0 early and made some mistakes that kept them in the game,” Watertown baseball coach Andy Cashin said. “That cost us in the late innings. We will learn from these mistakes and continue to improve.”

Watertown travels to face Waunakee again on Thursday.

WAUNAKEE 6, WATERTOWN 5

Waunakee 000 102 3 — 6 9 0

Watertown 005 000 0 — 5 4 4

WP: Nelson

LP: Gates

Waunakee (ab-r-h-rbi) — J. Shepski 4-1-1-0, Schmidt 4-1-2-0, Rickett 4-2-3-1, L. Shepski 4-1-1-0, Nordloh 2-1-0-0, Kuhn 1-0-0-0, Ducharme 1-0-0-0, Nelson 2-0-0-1, Soulier 0-0-0-0, Lory 3-0-1-1, Ehle 2-0-0-0, King 1-0-0-0, James 3-0-1-0 Totals 31-6-9-3

Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Lehman 3-0-0-0, Gates 3-0-0-0, Martin 3-1-2-0, Schauer 1-0-0-0, Sellnow 3-1-0-1, T. Walter 4-1-1-2, N. Walter 2-0-0-0, Pfeifer 1-0-0-0, Clifford 2-0-1-2Kehl 2-1-0-0 Totals 24-5-4-5

2B — Wk (Lory)

Pitching — HO: J. Shepski (Wk) 0 in 1, Kuhn (Wk) 3 in 2.2, Ducharme (Wk) 0 in 2.1, Nelson (Wk) 1 in 1, Schauer (W) 6 in 5.2, Gates (W) 3 in 1.1. R — J. Shepski (Wk) 0, Kuhn (Wk) 5, Ducharme (Wk) 0, Nelson (Wk) 0, Schauer (W) 3, Gates (W) 3. SO — J. Shepski (Wk) 2, Kuhn (Wk) 4, Ducharme (Wk) 2, Nelson (Wk) 1, Schauer (W) 5, Gates (W) 0. BB — J. Shepski (Wk) 0, Kuhn (Wk) 4, Ducharme (Wk) 4, Nelson (Wk) 0, Schauer (W) 1, Gates (W) 0

Recommended for you

Load comments