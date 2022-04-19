Waunakee rallied from a five deficit with six runs over the final four innings to pull out a 6-5 victory over Watertown’s baseball team on Tuesday at WHS.
Watertown (4-2, 2-2 Badger East) scored five runs in the third inning to grab a commanding lead.
Nathen Kehl drew a leadoff walk and the Goslings did the rest with two outs.
Brady Martin drew a walk and Ayden Schauer was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Evan Sellnow was also hit by a pitch to drive in the first run. Taylor Walter came up next and hit a ground ball single to center to drive in Martin. Courtesy runner Ralph Haumschild also scored on the throw to make it 3-0.
Nathan Walter continued the rally with a walk and John Clifford capped it off with a two-run single to left.
Schauer started and kept Waunakee (3-2, 3-0) scoreless through three innings, but the Warriors took advantage of four Gosling errors in the late innings to score three unearned runs. Schauer went 5 2/3 innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits with five strikeouts and one walk. Steven Gates took the loss in relief, allowing three runs (one earned) on three hits with no strikeouts or walks.
Waunakee scored the tying and go-ahead runs on a two-run error in the top of the seventh. The Goslings, who finished the game with just four hits, went down in order in the home half of the seventh to end it.
“Thought we had the game in control up 5-0 early and made some mistakes that kept them in the game,” Watertown baseball coach Andy Cashin said. “That cost us in the late innings. We will learn from these mistakes and continue to improve.”
Watertown travels to face Waunakee again on Thursday.
WAUNAKEE 6, WATERTOWN 5
Waunakee 000 102 3 — 6 9 0
Watertown 005 000 0 — 5 4 4
WP: Nelson
LP: Gates
Waunakee (ab-r-h-rbi) — J. Shepski 4-1-1-0, Schmidt 4-1-2-0, Rickett 4-2-3-1, L. Shepski 4-1-1-0, Nordloh 2-1-0-0, Kuhn 1-0-0-0, Ducharme 1-0-0-0, Nelson 2-0-0-1, Soulier 0-0-0-0, Lory 3-0-1-1, Ehle 2-0-0-0, King 1-0-0-0, James 3-0-1-0 Totals 31-6-9-3
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Lehman 3-0-0-0, Gates 3-0-0-0, Martin 3-1-2-0, Schauer 1-0-0-0, Sellnow 3-1-0-1, T. Walter 4-1-1-2, N. Walter 2-0-0-0, Pfeifer 1-0-0-0, Clifford 2-0-1-2Kehl 2-1-0-0 Totals 24-5-4-5
2B — Wk (Lory)
Pitching — HO: J. Shepski (Wk) 0 in 1, Kuhn (Wk) 3 in 2.2, Ducharme (Wk) 0 in 2.1, Nelson (Wk) 1 in 1, Schauer (W) 6 in 5.2, Gates (W) 3 in 1.1. R — J. Shepski (Wk) 0, Kuhn (Wk) 5, Ducharme (Wk) 0, Nelson (Wk) 0, Schauer (W) 3, Gates (W) 3. SO — J. Shepski (Wk) 2, Kuhn (Wk) 4, Ducharme (Wk) 2, Nelson (Wk) 1, Schauer (W) 5, Gates (W) 0. BB — J. Shepski (Wk) 0, Kuhn (Wk) 4, Ducharme (Wk) 4, Nelson (Wk) 0, Schauer (W) 1, Gates (W) 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.