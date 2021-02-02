JUNEAU — Preston Ruedinger scored 13 points as Lourdes Academy defeated Dodgeland 72-28 on Tuesday.
"We held them to 34 points at half and for the final, they only scored 72 on us,” Dodgeland boys basketball coach Bill Otte said. “The problem is their defense is really good. We only managed six points in the first half. We didn’t shoot the ball extremely well, but their defense is just run-outs.”
Lourdes improved to 16-4. Dodgeland (4-12) was led by senior forward Sy Otte’s double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds. Damon Wieloch dished out two assists.
Oakfield cancelled its game at Dodgeland on Friday due to COVID-19.
LOURDES 72, DODGELAND 28
Lourdes 34 38 — 72
Dodgeland 6 22 — 28
Lourdes (fg ft-fta pts) — Stelter 1 0-0 3, Huizenga 4 0-0 8, Kane 1 1-2 3, Siebold 1 0-0 3, Ruedinger 5 0-0 13, Ja. McKellips 4 0-0 9, Bauer 6 0-0 12, Slagter 5 0-0 10, Pritzl 1 0-0 2, McGlaughtin 1 0-0 3, JJ McKellips 2 2-2 6 Totals 31 3-4 72
Dodgeland (fg ft-fta pts) — Otte 8 1-2 17, Brugger 1 0-0 2, Nunez 0 1-2 1, Hahn 1 0-0 3, Christopherson 1 0-0 3, Nelson 1 0-0 2 Totals 12 2-4 28
Three-point goals — L (Stelter 1, Siebold 1, Ruedinger 3, Ja. McKellips 1, McGlaughtin 1), D (Hahn 1, Christopherson 1)
Total fouls - L 8, D 6
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.