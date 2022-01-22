POYNETTE -- Levi Birkholz entered Friday's game needing 29 points -- six more than his season average -- to reach the 1,000-point threshold. After a relatively slow start, it looked like the milestone would have to wait.
The 6-foot-3 junior guard had other ideas, coming alive late in the first half before keeping the momentum going into the second half. With 10 minutes remaining in the game, Birkholz tipped a 3-point shot attempt from the top of the key, sprinted out, grabbed the loose ball and threw down a dunk to reach the milestone in style.
Birkholz led all scorers with 30 points as Lakeside Lutheran's boys basketball team beat host Poynette 69-43 in a Capitol North game, winning for the sixth time in seven games.
"For Levi, it is special," Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. "We talked in locker room after that with any individual accomplishment, it’s all about what the team around him has done. Levi knows that and is the first kid to give credit for his teammates and share what he’s done."
Birkholz, who needed 63 career games to reach 1,000 points, has eclipsed the 30-point mark three times in the past four games and is adept at turning defense into offense.
"Levi is a great reader and anticipates well on defense," Jahns said. "Tonight, it was steals, tips and deflections where he's playing off the ball. He had five throwdowns. That's a part of his game is using defense to create offense.
"He's not forcing things. The guys around him have learned to play with him. You have to learn to adapt. They are screening better to create driving lanes and spacing better so there’s driving lanes.
"Levi has developed his 3-point shot, so you can’t let him sit out there. He’s 50 percent for the year. He also rebounds and puts them back in. He’s versatile. We’re using him in many ways. He’s scoring without forcing things, and we benefit from that."
Senior guard Will Miller added 11 points for the Warriors (12-3, 4-0 Capitol North) and junior forward Ethan Schuetz had six points, 10 rebounds off the bench, drawing Jahns' praise for his steady play in the sixth man role and consistent improvement the last several weeks.
"We wanted to play this game with the same intensity and defensive energy we've had lately," Jahns said. "We didn't want to take them lightly since they were coming off a good come-from-behind win over Columbus. We had the game in hand throughout, which is important on the road because it doesn't give the crowd anything to cheer for."
Lakeside is a game ahead of Columbus in the loss column in the conference standings.
Brent Chadwick and Liam Napralla scored eight points apiece to lead the Pumas (3-11, 2-2).
The Warriors play at Marshall on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 69,
POYNETTE 43
Lakeside 34 35 -- 69
Poynette 20 23 -- 43
Lakeside Lutheran (fg ft-ftm pts) -- Gresens 1 0-0 3, Griffin 0 2-5 2, Lauber 2 0-0 5, Miller 4 3-5 11, Schuetz 2 2-2 6, Reinke 2 1-3 5, Birkholz 12 6-7 30, Mlsna 1 0-1 3, Liermann 2 0-0 4. Totals 26 14-23 69.
Poynette -- O'Conner 1 2-2 5, Hansen 1 0-0 2, Kolstad 1 0-0 3, B. Chadwick 0 8-9 8, Pickarts 1 1-1 3, T. Chadwick 1 2-3 4, Klosky 1 2-2 4, Napralla 4 0-0 8, Hackbart 1 0-2 3. Totals 12 15-20 43.
3-point goals -- LL (Griffin 1, Lauber 1, Mlsna 1) 3; P (O'Conner 1, Kolstad 1, Williams 1, Hackbart 1) 4.
Total fouls -- LL 16, PO 16.
COLUMBUS 64, LAKE MILLS 37
COLUMBUS -- Aaron Uttech scored 21 points and Mason Carthen added 18 as Columbus defeated the visiting Lake Mills boys basketball team 64-37 on Friday in a Capitol North game.
Jack Fritz totaled 14 for the Cardinals (9-3, 2-1 Capitol North), who have won eight of their last nine.
Freshman guard AJ Bender led all scorers with 22 points for the L-Cats (5-9, 0-3), who have lost six straight. Bender had 13 of the team's 17-first half points.
Lake Mills plays at Delafield St. John's Northwestern Academies on Tuesday night.
COLUMBUS 64, LAKE MILLS 37
Lake Mills 17 20 -- 37
Columbus 25 39 -- 64
Lake Mills (fg ft-ftm pts) -- Rguig 2 2-2 6, Stenbroten 2 1-1 5, Bender 10 1-3 22, Carrigan 2 0-3 4. Totals 16 4-9 37.
Columbus -- Carthen 7 1-2 18, Uttech 6 7-7 21, Brunell 2 0-0 5, Cotter 2 0-0 4, Fritz 6 1-1 14, Stauffacher 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 9-10 64.
Three-point goals -- LM (Bender 1) 1; C (Carthen 3, Uttech 2, Brunell 1, Fritz 1) 7.
Total fouls -- LM 15, C 11.
CLINTON 56, JEFFERSON 49
CLINTON -- Peyton Bingham scored 23 points to lead Clinton to the season sweep of the Jefferson boys basketball team with a 56-49 RVC win on Friday.
Junior guard David Ganser scored 14 points to lead the Eagles (0-15, 0-10 RVC), including four 3-pointers, and senior guard David Neitzel and junior forward Tyler Butina scored 12 apiece. Junior guard Ethan Phillips finished with seven.
Piercen Bingham added 14 points for Clinton (3-12, 2-9), which led by one at halftime.
Jefferson hosts Evansville on Thursday.
CLINTON 56, JEFFERSON 49
Jefferson (fg-ftm-tp) -- Ganser 4-2-14; Neitzel 5-0-12; P. Phillips 1-0-2; E. Phillips 3-1-7; DeBlare 1-0-2; Butina 2-8-12. Totals: 16-11-49
Clinton -- Espinoza 3-0-6; P. Bingham 11-1-23; P. Bingham 6-2-14; Gill 1-0-2; Flickinger 0-1-1; Aceves 5-0-10. Totals: 26-4-56
Halftime -- Clinton 21, Jefferson 20. Three-point goals -- Jefferson 6 (Ganser 4, Neitzel 2). Free throws missed -- Jefferson 8, Clinton 6. Total fouls -- Jefferson 16, Clinton 18
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.