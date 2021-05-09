JOHNSON CREEK — Waterloo’s softball team was held without a hit but still salvaged a softball doubleheader split with Johnson Creek with a 6-5 win in the second game on Saturday at JCHS.
Bluejays freshman Jenna Fincutter threw a no-hitter but still took the loss for Johnson Creek. The Pirates took advantage of seven walks and two errors by the Bluejays.
Waterloo (4-4) scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning with the help of two walks, one hit batsmen and one error. Breanna Huebner and Quinnly Hush made those mistakes hurt with a pair of RBI groundouts.
Johnson Creek (5-2) rallied with a two-run homer by Fincutter in the fourth, but the Pirates answered with a sacrifice fly from Huebner in the bottom of the inning.
The Bluejays pulled back within one when Bella Herman singled and scored on an error in the top of the fifth, but Waterloo regained a three-run lead in the bottom of the inning when Katrina Freund and Abbie Gier drew back-to-back walks and scored on back-to-back fly outs by Hush and Sophia Schneider.
Kaiyli Thompson rallied the Bluejays back within one with a two-run double in the sixth. Johnson Creek loaded the bases in the seventh only to come up empty.
Schneider went the distance for the Pirates, allowing five earned runs on 12 hits with nine strikeouts and two walks. She got out of trouble in the seventh when she fielded a comebacker and threw the ball home for the out and Huebner popped up and launched a rocket to Hush at third base for the game-ending double play.
In the first game, Johnson Creek won 7-5.
Herman earned the complete-game decision, allowing five runs (two earned) on six hits with two strikeouts and three walks. Schneider took the loss in relief of Grace Marty.
Thompson led the Bluejays at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double and two solo home runs. Hannah Budig added two hits for Johnson Creek. Freund had two hits and Gier drove in two runs for Waterloo.
Game 1
JOHNSON CREEK 7, WATERLOO 5
Waterloo 000 220 1 — 5 6 1
Johnson Creek 202 021 X — 7 9 4
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W (Marty 3.2-6-4-3-1-2, Schneider L, 2.1-3-3-3-3-3), JC (Herman 7-6-5-2-2-3)
Leading hitters — W (Freund 2x3, RBI, Bier 2x4, 2BI, Marty 2B), JC (Thompson 3x3, 2B, 2 HR, 2BI, Budig 2x3, RBI, Swanson RBI, Walk RBI, Fincutter 2x3, RBI)
Game 2
WATERLOO 6, JOHNSON CREEK 5
Johnson Creek 000 212 0 — 5 12 2
Waterloo 300 120 X — 6 0 2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — JC (Fincutter L, 6-0-6-3-3-7), W (Schneider W, 7-12-5-5-9-2)
Leading hitters — JC (Herman 2x4, 2B, Thompson 3x4, 2 2B, 2BI, Budig RBI, Swanson 3x4, Fincutter HR, 2RBI), W (Huebner RBI, Riege RBI, Hush 2BI, Schneider RBI)
